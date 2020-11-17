Aiken High's Reagan Fairchild signs with Charleston Southern

Reagan Fairchild will be taking his talents east in the fall to play baseball at Charleston Southern University.
A ceremony was held at Aiken High on Tuesday to celebrate Fairchild's commitment to the university. Fairchild, a pitcher, sat between his parents, Jim and Kim Fairchild, while he signed papers and smiled for pictures.
Fairchild said he chose CSU because it's near the beach and the university has a good ministry program. He wants to be a pastor after college and thought the university was a good fit.
Fairchild also said his favorite thing about pitching is that he gets to control what happens in the game.
Jason Holt, Aiken High's principal, was at the ceremony and said of Fairchild, "I can't think of a better example of not only a student-athlete, but a person of character that I know is going to carry him into the future."
Fairchild's parents said they're excited for him to continue his journey.
"He’s worked really hard to get to this point," Fairchild said of his son. "For some people, it comes naturally, but he’s had to work very hard."
"During COVID, when everyone was kind of shut down, he continued to work really hard," Fairchild's mother added. "He’s never given up on his dreams since he was little. Some kids, they play ball for a little while and they’re done with it. This is all he’s ever wanted to do."