Aiken High football postpones again, won't play South Aiken this season

Aiken High's football program is making schedule changes for the second time this season due to COVID-19 protocols, and this time it knocks the annual city rivalry game against South Aiken off the schedule entirely.

Aiken High athletic director Phillip Blacha posted a statement Thursday afternoon announcing that the Hornets' game against Midland Valley, scheduled for this Friday, is being moved to Nov. 13. The South Aiken game, which had been scheduled for Nov. 6, is now canceled, the first stoppage in a series that began in 1981.

"With COVID-19 protocol, we will not be playing South Aiken in varsity football this season," Blacha's statement said. "All tickets will be refunded immediately."

Aiken and South Aiken were initially slotted for the Sept. 25 season opener before the Hornets had to postpone that game – and the game scheduled for Oct. 2 against Midland Valley – to the back of the schedule after a majority of the players on the varsity roster were placed into a precautionary quarantine.

Nov. 6 is the final Friday of the seven-week regular season for playoff-bound teams, with the South Carolina High School League's plan allowing for an eighth game Nov. 13 for teams that didn't make their respective 16-team playoff brackets.

That extra week, for now, will be when Aiken and Midland Valley meet.

"Every ticket purchased for this game will be honored on Nov. 13, 2020," Blacha's statement said.

South Aiken's Region 5-AAAA schedule is now complete with a 2-1 record, and the T-Breds will head to the playoffs as the region's No. 2 seed. South Aiken has a non-region road trip this week at Lexington and will open the playoffs at home Nov. 13 against the No. 2 seed from Region 6-AAAA.

This is the latest in a long string of coronavirus-related cancellations and postponements for area football teams:

• Strom Thurmond started its season a week late, pushing the previously-scheduled opener against Swansea back to this Friday and having to scrap the rivalry game against North Augusta.

• South Aiken lost out on two non-region games, against River Bluff and Lexington, as those Midlands schools dealt with their own postponements to start the season. South Aiken ultimately got Lexington back onto the schedule.

• Silver Bluff's Oct. 2 game against Pelion was moved to this week, replacing the Bulldogs' previously-scheduled non-region game against North Augusta, after positive cases at Pelion.

• Fox Creek's Oct. 9 game against Swansea was moved to Nov. 6, taking away the Predators' previously-scheduled non-region game against Batesburg-Leesville, after Swansea had to readjust its schedule.

• North Augusta's game scheduled for this Friday against River Bluff was canceled Thursday, a week after River Bluff played a White Knoll team that just ended its season due to positive cases.

• The latest is the biggest, as it wipes the area's biggest football game of the year off the schedule.