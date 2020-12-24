2020 All-Aiken Standard Football Team

All-Aiken Standard Football
First Team
Offense
Quarterback
• Austin Harrell, North Augusta — Region 5-AAAA Co-Offensive Player of the Year. Completed 146 of 233 passes for 1869 yards and 9 touchdowns. Rushed 73 times for 271 yards and 9 touchdowns.
Running Back
• Cameron Davis, Wagener-Salley — Region 3-A All-Region. Rushed 116 times for 866 yards and 8 touchdowns.
• Traevon Dunbar, Silver Bluff — Region 5-AA Offensive Player of the Year and Honorable Mention Class AA All-State. Had 88 carries for 813 yards and 16 touchdowns, plus 4 catches for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Wide Receiver
• Grayson Bridgers, North Augusta — Region 5-AAAA All-Region. Caught 40 passes for 651 yards and 6 touchdowns.
• Adrian Chandler, Williston-Elko — Region 3-A Receiver of the Year and Class A All-State WR. Had 522 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns. Also rushed for 2 touchdowns, recovered a fumble for a touchdown, returned a kick for a touchdown, forced 3 fumbles and intercepted a pass.
• Jonathan Burns, South Aiken — Honorable Mention Class AAAA All-State. Caught 23 passes for 365 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Offensive Line
• Nigel Brown, Wagener-Salley — Region 3-A Offensive Lineman of the Year and Class A All-State. Graded out at 85%. Also made 72 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.
• Joe DeLaughter, North Augusta — Region 5-AAAA All-Region and Class AAAA All-State.
• Corey Heath, Silver Bluff — Region 5-AA All-Region and Class AA All-State. Graded out at 80% with perfect snap accuracy.
• Kanaan Ligons, Ridge Spring-Monetta — Class A All-State. Consistently graded out highest on team.
• Jeb Lott, Williston-Elko — Region 3-A All-Region and Honorable Mention Class A All-State. Graded out at 85%.
Athlete
• Javier Rudolph, Williston-Elko — Region 3-A Offensive Player of the Year and Honorable Mention Class A All-State. Passed for 1,501 yards and 14 touchdowns. Rushed for 566 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Defense
Defensive Line
• Phillip Collins, Aiken — Made 23 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and forced 6 fumbles.
• Elijah Davis, Wagener-Salley — Region 3-A Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Class A All-State. Made 75 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 6 sacks.
• Bryson Mealing, North Augusta — Region 5-AAAA All-Region. Made 63 tackles and 2 sacks.
• Jabez Oliphant, South Aiken — Honorable Mention Class AAAA All-State. Made 36 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.
Linebacker
• Donifon Brown, North Augusta — Region 5-AAAA All-Region. Made 68 tackles, 3 sacks and intercepted a pass.
• Demaurion Ginn, South Aiken — Honorable Mention Class AAAA All-State. Made 58 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, forced 1 fumble and intercepted a pass.
• CJ Ransom, Barnwell — Region 5-AA Defensive Player of the Year. Made 52 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and recovered a fumble. Also rushed for 517 yards and 5 touchdowns on 62 carries.
• Justin Rouse, Strom Thurmond — Region 5-AAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Honorable Mention Class AAA All-State. Made 30 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and intercepted a pass.
Defensive Back
• Matt Baskett, North Augusta — Region 5-AAAA All-Region. Made 42 tackles, intercepted 3 passed and defended 8 passes.
• Dominick Hodge, South Aiken — Had 4 interceptions and 16 tackles.
• AJ Swedenburg, Wagener-Salley — Region 3-A Co-Defensive Back of the Year and Class A All-State WR. Had 37 rushes for 404 yards and 7 touchdowns. Went 5 for 5 passing for 125 yards. Caught 17 passes for 473 yards and 7 touchdowns. Returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns.
• Bryce Washington, Williston-Elko — Region 3-A Co-Defensive Back of the Year and Honorable Mention Class A All-State. Made 14.5 tackles and intercepted 6 passes. Also had 450 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns.
Special Teams
Kicker
• Ethan Youmans, South Aiken — Class AAAA All-State Specialist. Had 15 touchbacks on 29 kickoffs. Averaged 31.2 yards per punt. Made 16 of 16 extra points. Made 5 of 9 field goals with a long of 43 yards.
Punter
• DJ Simmons, Aiken: Averaged 41.5 yards per punt.
Returner
• Arthur Walker, Silver Bluff: Made 24 catches for 248 yards. Had 2 punt returns for 95 yards and a touchdown. Had 2 kickoff returns for 112 yards. Also made 2 interceptions.
Second Team
Offense
Quarterback
• E.J. Hickson, South Aiken — Completed 91 of 139 passes for 1,180 yards and 10 touchdowns. Rushed 70 times for 213 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Running Back
• Dorian Hazel, Midland Valley — Rushed 73 times for 519 yards and 2 touchdowns.
• Deshawn Singleton, Williston-Elko — Rushed for 367 yards and 7 touchdowns. Also had 251 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Wide Receiver
• Gregory Bryant III, Strom Thurmond — Region 5-AAA All-Region. Had 24 catches for 453 yards and 5 touchdowns.
• TJ Miller, Barnwell — Rushed 54 times for 366 yards and 6 touchdowns. Made 19 catches for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns.
• Jordan Wilburn, North Augusta — Region 5-AAAA All-Region. Made 33 catches for 493 yards and a touchdown.
Offensive Line
• Connor Barton, Silver Bluff — Graded out at 80% with 10 big hustle blocks and 5 knockdown blocks.
• Trent Leopard, Midland Valley — Graded out at 85% with 18 pancake blocks.
• Jevon Morris, Ridge Spring-Monetta — Honorable Mention Class A All-State.
• Noah Peterson, Strom Thurmond — Region 5-AAA All-Region.
• Michael Torres, South Aiken — A key member of a young and rapidly-improving front.
Athlete
• Nathan Chandler, Wagener-Salley — Region 3-A All-Region. Rushed 69 times for 393 yards and 3 touchdowns. Went 24 of 56 passing for 632 yards and 8 touchdowns. Also made 76 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.
Defense
Defensive Line
• Demarian Gibson, North Augusta — Region 5-AAAA All-Region. Made 50 tackles and had 4 sacks.
• Ryon Gilmore, South Aiken — Had 25 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.
• Dawson Lewis, Fox Creek — Region 5-AAA All-Region. Made 32 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.
• Jaden McLeod, Silver Bluff — Made 20 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.
Linebacker
• Tae Boyd, North Augusta — Region 5-AAAA MVP. Made 69 tackles and 5 sacks. Also played H-Back.
• Tracey Gamble, Jr., South Aiken — Made 43 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, forced 2 fumbles, recovered 4 fumbles, intercepted a pass.
• Micah Leverette, South Aiken — Made 53 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, forced a fumble and intercepted 2 passes.
• Kolby Tucker, Midland Valley — Made 76 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.
Defensive Back
• Connor Givens, Williston-Elko — Region 3-A All-Region. Made 37 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.
• Jajuan Hudson, Fox Creek — Region 5-AAA All-Region. Made 22 tackles, forced 2 fumbles, recovered 2 fumbles and had 4 pass break-ups.
• BriDarius Talbert, Aiken — Had 2 interceptions, 7 pass break-ups, 27 tackles and 3 tackles for loss.
• Tay Whitfield, South Aiken — Made 2 interceptions, 33 tackles and 1 tackle for loss.
Special Teams
Kicker
• Drew Stevens, North Augusta — Went 11 of 13 extra points. Made 2 of 3 field goals with a long of 40 yards.
Punter
• Parker Stampley, Fox Creek — Region 5-AAA All-Region. Averaged 34.1 yards per punt, went 7 of 8 extra points and made a 39-yard field goal.
Honorable Mention
• Charquez Booker, Strom Thurmond
• Chase Brightharp, Strom Thurmond
• Nehemiah Brooks, Ridge Spring-Monetta
• Grant Brown, North Augusta
• Jacari Buckson, North Augusta
• Thaddeus Burton, Strom Thurmond
• Chris Davis, Williston-Elko
• Jon Donwen, Wardlaw
• John Dunbar, Williston-Elko
• Dominick El, Silver Bluff
• Jayden Fuller, Aiken
• Breon Hill, Silver Bluff
• Daquan Hicks, Ridge Spring-Monetta
• Gunnar Hornung, Silver Bluff
• Jace Johnson, Wagener-Salley
• Kyshon Jones, Strom Thurmond
• Remedee Leaphart, Ridge Spring-Monetta
• Peyton Lilly, Wardlaw
• Jamarious Lockett, Ridge Spring-Monetta
• Hudson Manly, Wardlaw
• Tykeem Martin, Ridge Spring-Monetta
• Sam Mitchell, Wardlaw
• Stephon Morris, Strom Thurmond
• Clay Pender, Barnwell
• Antavis Pickens, Ridge Spring-Monetta
• RJ Ramp, Fox Creek
• Marcus Robinson, Barnwell
• Bret Smith, Ridge Spring-Monetta
• Jaquan Stith, Ridge Spring-Monetta
• Ian Stroman, Wagener-Salley
• Travis Taylor, Aiken
• Sean Thatcher, Wagener-Salley
• Malik Thomas, Fox Creek
• Quincy Wells, Fox Creek
• Patrick Westbrook, Strom Thurmond
• BJ Williams, Strom Thurmond
• Devron Williams, Strom Thurmond
• Maleik Williams, Silver Bluff