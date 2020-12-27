12 named to All-Aiken Standard Cross Country Team

A dozen area runners have been chosen for the All-Aiken Standard cross country teams.
Aiken High's Victoria Colon-LaBorde, Fox Creek's Natalie Feyan, South Aiken's Ryley Graham, Mead Hall's Virginia Gwinn, Aiken High's Emma Poteat and South Aiken's Lexi Taylor were picked for the girls' team.
Fox Creek's Trey Armstrong, Aiken High's Jason Embrose, South Aiken Baptist's Kyle and Patrick Kaufelds, South Aiken's Timmy Reid and Wardlaw's Briggs Williams make up the boys' team.
Colon-LaBorde is a four-time All-Aiken Standard selection and is the two-time reigning Girls' Cross Country Runner of the Year. She won the Region 5-AAAA championship again, finishing more than 28 seconds clear of the field at Generations Park. She was also the top finisher in the season's final two races, taking fourth at the Class AAAA qualifier and then 11th at the state championship race, narrowly missing out on All-State honors.
Feyan was a top finisher throughout the fall for Fox Creek and, though she missed out on the Predators' region championship race, she was the top local finisher at the Class AAA state qualifier.
Graham, a two-time All-Aiken Standard performer, made the All-Region 5-AAAA team with a third-place finish and took 35th at the state qualifier.
Gwinn led Mead Hall with a victory at the SCISA Region 4-A race, then made the All-State team with a runner-up finish at the state championship race.
Poteat is back on the All-Aiken Standard team for the third year after a string of solid finishes for the Hornets. She made the All-Region 5-AAAA team with a fifth-place finish, then took 26th at the state qualifier.
Taylor is another repeat all-area honoree after finishing runner-up individually to lead the T-Breds to the Region 5-AAAA championship. She followed up that by qualifying for the state championship race, where she finished 45th.
Armstrong is on the All-Aiken Standard team again after leading the Predators to their first-ever region championship, winning the individual title in the process. He was the low local at the Class AAA state qualifier with a 27th-place finish.
Embrose is another returner to the all-area team. He was the Region 5-AAAA runner-up while leading the Hornets to yet another region championship.
Kyle Kaufelds finished second at the SCISA Region 4-A race to lead the Crusaders to a region championship. He then earned All-State honors with a fourth-place finish at the state championship race.
Patrick Kaufelds joined him on the All-Region 4-A and All-State teams with third- and fourth-place finishes, respectively.
Reid led the pack in Region 5-AAAA, out-running the field to win the individual championship in a time of 19:04.43
Wardlaw's Williams was also a SCISA Class A All-State performer after a sixth-place finish at the state championship race.
The Aiken Standard Boys' and Girls' Cross Country Runner of the Year winners will be announced at the end of the school year.