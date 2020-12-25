10 named to all-area volleyball team

Ten area volleyball players have been selected for the All-Aiken Standard after yet another season of championships in the coverage area.
The team is lead by three finalists – South Aiken's Christa Berry, Aiken High's Natalie Bland and Wagener-Salley's Gracie Starnes – for the Player of the Year award.
Berry, a Class AAAA All-State selection for the second year in a row, led the T-Breds to a second-place finish in Region 5-AAAA and another playoff appearance. The senior setter had 419 assists (7.3 per set), 144 digs, 37 aces aces and 51 kills.
Bland, also a two-time member of the Class AAAA All-State team, tormented opposing defenses with her big swings as the Hornets reclaimed the Region 5-AAAA championship and reached the Lower State title match. Bland, a sophomore outside hitter, had 289 kills on .307 hitting, 263 digs and 50 aces.
Starnes, a Class A All-State pick, was the Region 3-A Player of the Year as the War Eagles won their fourth region title in a row. Starnes, a junior outside hitter, had 176 kills and 92 aces.
They're joined on the All-Aiken Standard team by Ridge Spring-Monetta's Jaliyah Bussey and Mikala Middlebrooks, Silver Bluff's Rauri Key-Crawford and Laurie Lamar, Fox Creek's Camryn Ray, North Augusta's Shelby Smith and Aiken High's Caroline Tyler.
Bussey and Middlebrooks joined Starnes on the Class A All-State team after helping RS-M to a runner-up finish in the region. Key-Crawford and Lamar are both on the Class AA All-State team after helping Silver Bluff to an unbeaten Region 5-AA title. Smith joins Berry and Bland on the Class AAAA All-State team.
Ray was chosen as a Class AAA/AA/A South All-Star, and Tyler was picked to the Class AAAAA/AAAA South All-Star team.
The Player of the Year award winner will be announced at the end of the school year.