Local tennis team nets state title

An area tennis team recently completed a thrilling run to a state championship.
The City of Aiken USTA Women's 18+ 4.0 tennis team (AATL) out of Odell Weeks Tennis Center won a state title last Sunday at the Country Club of Lexington by winning three of five matches against Team Lexington (LATA).
AATL scored a victory over Daniel Island in the semifinals to set up the championship match against LATA, which beat the Grand Strand team out of Myrtle Beach.
The teams split the two singles matches, with Sally Starling winning 6-0, 6-4 for a crucial point. Stacey Purcell dropped the first set 6-4 and was tied at 4-4 in the second before retiring.
AATL picked up two doubles points to secure the win. The duo of Andrea Mercer and Heidi Estroff pulled off a 4-6, 6-4 (10-2) win in one match, and team captain Andrea Gregory and Robin Brown won 6-4, 7-5 in their match. Jeanette Hammers and Chrissa Matthews fell 2-6, 3-6 in their match.
The Aiken team will represent the state of South Carolina USTA Women’s 18+ 4.0 division at the end of July at the USTA Southern regionals in Rome, Georgia.