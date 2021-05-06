Local Results for May 6

Boys' Golf
Predators win Region 5-AAA championship
Fox Creek's golf team posted a score of 313 to win the weather-delayed Region 5-AAA championship Wednesday at Ponderosa Country Club.
Evan Prickett won Region Player of the Year honors with a score of 75. He was joined on the all-region team by teammates Jayden Carroll (78), Bradeon Murphy (79) and Grant Riley (81). Strom Thurmond's Jackson Harling (78) also made the all-region team.
Fox Creek and Strom Thurmond both advanced to the Class AAA Lower State qualifier, to be held Monday at Camden Country Club.
Boys' Tennis
South Aiken 4, Hilton Head Island 3
The No. 1 doubles tandem of Sebastian Rogerson and Jasper Gazzo were 6-0, 6-1 winners in the clinching match Wednesday for South Aiken in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
Rogerson was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at No. 1 singles, Gazzo won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3, and Ben Porca-Konjikusic won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
Boys' Soccer
North Augusta 1 (4), Hilton Head Island 1 (3)
Region 5-AAAA champion North Augusta advanced to the second round of the state playoffs Wednesday with a shootout victory over Hilton Head Island. The Yellow Jackets converted on four of their tries compared to three for the Seahawks. North Augusta visits Myrtle Beach on Friday.
North Myrtle Beach 3, Midland Valley 0
Midland Valley fell Wednesday in its first-ever boys' soccer playoff match. The Mustangs were the No. 2 seed from Region 5-AAAA.
Girls' Soccer
Hilton Head Island 5, Aiken 3
Region 5-AAAA champion Aiken's dream season came to an end with an overtime loss to Hilton Head Island on Wednesday in the opening round of the state playoffs.
West Florence 2, South Aiken 1
South Aiken lost a heartbreaker when West Florence scored late in the first golden goal period of overtime. Kiah McDuffie found Jordan Myers for the game's first goal, and West Florence tied it 10 minutes later. The teams remained tied through the end of regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods, sending the match to sudden death.