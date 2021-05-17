Local Results for May 18

Softball
Midland Valley 10, South Aiken 0 (5 innings)
Midland Valley jumped out to a big early lead and cruised past South Aiken in a Class AAAA playoff elimination game. The Mustangs led 7-0 through two innings and scored twice in the fifth to end the game early.
Up next for the Mustangs, the No. 2 seed from Region 5-AAAA, is another elimination game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at South Florence.
North Augusta 4, Darlington 0
North Augusta will play for a district championship after going on the road and shutting out Darlington.
The Yellow Jackets will host the Lower State District 4 final Friday at Riverview Park against either Darlington or May River. Those teams play Wednesday in an elimination game, and the winner will have to beat North Augusta twice.
Andrew Jackson 11, Barnwell 1
Barnwell faces elimination in the Class AA playoffs after falling at home to Andrew Jackson.
The Warhorses will visit Latta on Wednesday.
Dixie 9, Wagener-Salley 1
Errors doomed Wagener-Salley in a loss to Dixie. Gracie Starnes struck out 10 batters and hit a home run, and Brooklyn Yon went 2-for-3. The Region 3-A champion War Eagles will host Lewisville on Wednesday in an elimination game.
Whitmire 13, Ridge Spring-Monetta 8
Ridge Spring-Monetta's season came to an end with a Class A playoff loss to Whitmire.
Baseball
South Florence 2, North Augusta 1 (8 innings)
North Augusta's season came to an end when South Florence scored on a game-winning hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning.
North Augusta, the Region 5-AAAA champions, weren't credited with a hit in the game but took the lead with a run in the top of the first inning. Grayson Bridgers reached base on an error and then moved to third base before scoring on a wild pitch.
South Florence tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, then loaded the bases in the eighth on an error, an intentional walk and a hit batter before bringing in the winning run on a second consecutive hit-by-pitch.
Thomas Monohan pitched a complete game for the Yellow Jackets, allowing six hits while striking out five batters.
Strom Thurmond 8, Georgetown 3
Strom Thurmond picked up another win in the Class AAA playoffs and will host a district championship Friday.
The Rebels will have to be beaten twice by either Georgetown or Bishop England, who play Wednesday in an elimination game.
Boys' Golf
Locals in the hunt at state golf championships
Play is halfway through at the Class AAAA and AAA golf state championships, and area teams and players are in contention.
At the Class AAAA championship at Dolphin Head Golf Club, North Augusta is fourth, South Aiken is fifth and Aiken is tied for 12th.
A.C. Flora leads the team race at 6-over 294. North Augusta is 17 back at 311, led by a 73 from Matthew Baxley. Brendan Tigert shot 75, and the Yellow Jackets also counted an 80 from Davis Neal and an 83 from Mitchell McNeill. Trey Stallings shot 87.
South Aiken is another three shots back at 314. Cameron Biddle and Miles Eubanks shot matching 76s, Colson McNulty shot 79 and Jake Shuford shot 83. Peyton Owen finished with an 88.
Aiken is tied with Greenwood at 346 and is led by Richard Anaclerio's 82. The Hornets counted an 85 from Zion Sampson, an 88 from Tucker Crenshaw and a 91 from Luke Hanna. Tucker Samaha also shot 91.
Beaufort's Jerry Bruns has the individual lead with a 69.
At the Class AAA tournament at Three Pines Country Club in Woodruff, Fox Creek is fourth and Strom Thurmond is ninth.
Woodruff leads the way at 5-under 283. Fox Creek (314) was led by Braedon Murphy's 76. Jayden Carroll shot 77, Evan Prickett shot 80, Grant Riley shot 81 and Joel Carroll shot 83.
Strom Thurmond (335) was led by Jackson Harling's 75. Joshua Outlaw shot 83, and Charlie Fallaw and Jacob Mims each shot 91.
Woodruff's Daniel Brasington leads the individual race after a 4-under 68.