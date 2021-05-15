Local Results for May 15

Baseball
Strom Thurmond 5, Marlboro County 2
Region 5-AAA champion Strom Thurmond broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run fifth inning, then added an insurance run in the sixth to open the playoffs with a 5-2 win over Region 6-AAA No. 2 seed Marlboro County.
The Rebels will be at home Monday against Region 7-AAA champion Georgetown, a 7-1 winner Saturday over Bishop England.
Ridge Spring-Monetta 3, Great Falls 2
Region 3-A champion Ridge Spring-Monetta started the playoffs with a home win over at-large selection Great Falls.
The Trojans will host Region 2-A runner-up McBee, an 8-5 winner Saturday over Southside Christian, on Monday.
Whitmire 10, Williston-Elko 3
Region 3-A No. 2 seed Williston-Elko fell Saturday to Region 1-A champion Whitmire in the Class A playoff opener.
The Blue Devils will play an elimination game Monday against at-large selection Dixie, which lost 7-3 Saturday to Lewisville.
Softball
South Florence 5, Midland Valley 4 (9 innings)
South Florence tied the game with a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning, then scored a run in the top of the ninth to beat Region 5-AAAA No. 2 seed Midland Valley on Saturday to open the Class AAAA playoffs.
The Mustangs will host an elimination game at 6 p.m. Monday against region rival South Aiken, which lost at Colleton County on Friday.
Wagener-Salley 5, Ware Shoals 1
Gracie Starnes pitched a no-hitter and hit her 11th home run of the season to lead Region 3-A champion Wagener-Salley past Ware Shoals in the Class A playoff opener.
Starnes went 2-for-4 at the plate, and Katelyn Hearn, LeAnn Rawls, Charley Fields, Brooklyn Yon and Kylee Hooker each had a hit for the War Eagles, who will visit Region 1-A champion Dixie on Monday.
High Point Academy 16, Ridge Spring-Monetta 4
Region 3-A No. 2 seed Ridge Spring-Monetta lost at home Saturday to High Point Academy in the Class A playoff opener.
The Trojans will host an elimination game Monday against Whitmire, a 12-0 loser to McBee on Friday.