Local Results for May 12

Baseball
Strom Thurmond 2, Gilbert 1
Strom Thurmond clinched the Region 5-AAA championship Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Gilbert at Pelion High School.
The teams ended the regular season tied atop the region standings, forcing the one-game playoff. The fourth-ranked Rebels (18-7) scored in the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie.
Strom Thurmond will have a No. 1 seed in the upcoming state playoffs and will host Region 6-AAA runner-up Marlboro County at 1:30 p.m. Saturday to open the postseason.
Boys' Golf
Rebels' Harling picked for North-South tournament
Strom Thurmond's Jackson Harling is one of 16 players selected for the North-South All Star Boys Golf Tournament.
Harling, who made the All Region 5-AAA team with a runner-up finish and also finished fourth at the Class AAA state qualifier, was picked for the South team.
The tournament is scheduled to be held May 21-23 at Litchfield Country Club in Pawleys Island.
Boys' Soccer
James Island 3, North Augusta 0
North Augusta's season came to an end Tuesday in the Class AAAA Lower State championship game at James Island.
The Yellow Jackets finish the year with an overall record of 17-2.
Boys' Tennis
Beaufort 4, South Aiken 1
Beaufort took four of five singles matches to beat South Aiken on Tuesday for the Class AAAA Lower State championship.
Jasper Gazzo was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 3 singles. Sebastian Rogerson fell 2-6, 2-6 at No. 1, Pate Rowan lost 2-6, 6-7 (6-8) at No. 2, Ben Porca-Konjikusic fell 1-6, 2-6 at No. 4, and Haze Matthews lost 0-6, 1-6 at No. 5.