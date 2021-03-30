Local Results for March 30

Softball
North Augusta 18, South Aiken 0 (5 innings)
North Augusta's Katelyn Cochran pitched a perfect game Monday night, striking out 13 of 15 batters in five innings while also going 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI.
Annabel Hurst was 3-for-5 and scored three runs, Tori Pinner was 3-for-3 with two RBI, Emma Shiver went 2-for-3 with three RBI, Abby Gilstrap was 2-for-2, Haidyn Hutto went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Ansley Hooks, Jordan Tolen and Madi Usry drove in two runs apiece for North Augusta, which moved to 3-0 in Region 5-AAAA play. South Aiken is 2-1 in the region.
The teams meet again Thursday at South Aiken.
Fox Creek 9, Augusta Christian 8 (8 innings)
Fox Creek scored a run in the top of the seventh to force extra innings, then plated another in the eighth to score a non-region win over Augusta Christian. The Predators opened Region 5-AAA play Tuesday night against Brookland-Cayce and will visit the Bearcats at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Wagener-Salley 18, Williston-Elko 4
Gracie Starnes picked up the win in the circle and went 3-for-4 at the plate for Wagener-Salley. Katelyn Hearn was a perfect 4-for-4, and Daniels, Yon and Allie Davis all went 3-for-4. The teams meet again at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Wagener-Salley.
Baseball
North Augusta 3, South Aiken 2 (8 innings)
Cale Clary pitched a complete game for North Augusta, allowing just two hits and striking out six to pick up the win.
Austin Harrell paced the Jackets (5-2, 3-0 Region 5-AAAA) at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. Jackson Jean went 2-for-3, and Chase Tillman was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Jacob Butler pitched 4⅓ innings for South Aiken (1-2 Region 5-AAAA) and struck out four batters. Bobby Robinson went 3⅔ innings and struck out three.
The teams meet again at North Augusta on Thursday.
Bluffton 8, Midland Valley 0
Midland Valley was blanked in non-region play by Bluffton. The Mustangs (5-3, 2-2 Region 5-AAAA) are scheduled to host Saluda at 6 p.m. Thursday in another non-region game.
Airport 11, Aiken 3
Aiken fell to 1-4 in Region 5-AAAA with a loss to Airport. The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday at Airport.