Local Results for March 26

Baseball
Midland Valley 15, Aiken 11
Midland Valley overcame a late deficit with a five-run seventh inning to win a back-and-forth game at Aiken High on Thursday night.
The Mustangs are now 2-2 in Region 5-AAAA and will next host Saluda on April 1 in non-region play. Aiken is 1-3 in league play and visits Airport at 7 p.m. Monday.
North Augusta 5, Airport 4
Jackson Jean (2-0) got the win on the mound and Zach Hardy picked up his second save as North Augusta completed its sweep of Airport. Austin Harrell went 2-for-3 at the plate, Thomas Monohan was 1-for-2, and Cole Jackson went 1-for-3, and each had an RBI.
North Augusta (4-2, 2-0 Region 5-AAAA) visits South Aiken at 7 p.m. Monday.
Fox Creek 13, Saluda 2
Fox Creek hosts Brookland-Cayce at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Predators' Region 5-AAA opener.
Pelion 11, Silver Bluff 8
Errors doomed Silver Bluff in a Region 5-AA loss to Pelion.
The Bulldogs dropped to 2-2 in region play. They host Barnwell at 6 p.m. Monday.
Wagener-Salley 9, North 7
Dalton Creel and Braley Wallace delivered big hits, and Nathan Chandler came on in relief to pick up the win for Wagener-Salley.
The War Eagles swept North this week and next hit the road Monday to continue Region 3-A play at Williston-Elko at 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Midland Valley 12, Aiken 2
Midland Valley cranked five home runs and finished off its sweep of Aiken.
The Mustangs are now 4-0 in Region 5-AAAA play and are scheduled to visit North Augusta on April 13. Aiken is 0-4 in league play and visits Airport on Monday.
Barnwell 16, South Aiken 13
Maddie Hutto picked up the win at the circle and went 4-for-5 at the plate as Barnwell picked up a wild win over South Aiken in non-region play.
Each team had 15 hits. In addition to Hutto, Jaidyn Devore, Tori Boyles and Madelynn Hutson each had multiple hits for Barnwell. South Aiken's Hallie Miller went 3-for-5, and Madison Ehlers, Bridget Boyleston, Jodi Hutto and Katie Roberts each had multiple hits.
Barnwell is scheduled to visit Silver Bluff on Monday in Region 5-AA play. South Aiken hosts North Augusta on Monday in Region 5-AAAA play.
Wagener-Salley 25, North 1
Gracie Starnes went 3-for-4 at the plate with six RBI, and she also struck out nine batters as Wagener-Salley finished off the sweep of North. LeAnn Rawls went 2-for-4, and Kylee Hooker was 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Next up for Wagener-Salley is road game at 5 p.m. Monday at Williston-Elko.
Boys' Golf
Strom Thurmond 170, Fox Creek 174
Strom Thurmond picked up a win over Region 5-AAA rival Fox Creek.
Fox Creek's Joel Carroll was co-medalist with a score of 39.