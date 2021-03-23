Local Results for March 23

Baseball
Strom Thurmond 7, South Aiken 1
Strom Thurmond picked up a non-region win over South Aiken on Monday at SRP Park in North Augusta.
Strom Thurmond, the 10th-ranked team in Class AAA, are scheduled to play a non-region doubleheader Friday starting at 5 p.m. against Mid-Carolina.
South Aiken is scheduled to resume Region 5-AAAA play Monday with a home game against North Augusta.
Midland Valley 5, Aiken 2
Midland Valley picked up its first win in Region 5-AAAA play Monday at home over Aiken.
Both teams are now 1-2 in region play and will meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday at Aiken.
Wagener-Salley 15, North 5 (6 innings)
Wagener-Salley picked up a home win over North in Region 3-A play.
The teams meet again at 6 p.m. Thursday at North.
Softball
Midland Valley 16, Aiken 6
Midland Valley moved to 3-0 in Region 5-AAAA play with a win over Aiken.
The teams play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Aiken.
South Aiken 14, Barnwell 6
South Aiken erupted for eight runs late in the game Monday to score a non-region win over Barnwell.
Hallie Miller went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the T-Breds, and Haley Butts and Kate Platte each had multi-hit games. Jodi Hutto picked up the win in the circle. She pitched four innings and allowed two runs on four hits.
Karrie Bolen and Madelynn Hutson each had multi-hit games for Barnwell.
Saluda 4, Fox Creek 2
Fox Creek lost a non-region game at home to Saluda.
The Predators are scheduled to visit Augusta Christian at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Wagener-Salley 24, North 0
Gracie Starnes pitched a no-hitter and hit for the cycle, going 5-for-5 with six RBI. LeAnn Rawls went 3-for-5 with two RBI, and Allie Davis was 2-for-3. The teams meet again at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at North.
South Aiken JV 6, Barnwell JV 4
South Aiken scored four runs in the final inning to beat Barnwell.
Tatum Swearingen delivered the game-winning hit, and Taylor Morgan was the winning pitcher for the T-Breds.
Boys' Golf
Yellow Jackets stay undefeated
North Augusta remained undefeated in matches this season by beating Midland Valley on Monday at the River Club.
The Jackets' Mitchell McNeil was medalist with a 1-under 35. North Augusta is No. 3 in Class AAAA in the latest state rankings.
Girls' Soccer
Fox Creek 3, Barnwell 2
Riley Schlacter scored two goals, Natalie Feyan scored her third of the season, and Analiese Bell made nine saves in net at Fox Creek beat Barnwell on Monday in non-region play.