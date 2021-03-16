Local Results for March 17

Softball
South Aiken 12, Aiken 4
Four South Aiken batters hit home runs as the T-Breds routed Aiken to begin Region 5-AAAA play.
Madison Ehlers, Hallie Miller, Kate Platte and Katie Roberts each homered. Platte led all batters with four hits, and Roberts and Ehler had two apiece. Avery Hanner struck out nine batters.
The teams meet again Thursday at South Aiken.
Midland Valley 12, Airport 0
Jessica Matthews pitched a five-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks and went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI as Midland Valley opened Region 5-AAAA play with a win over Airport.
Abi Wyatt had three hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Maggie Griffis was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI, Kylee Wheat was 2-for-2 with two RBI, Grace Ann Thompkins was 2-for-2, and Carlee Downs was 2-for-3. The Mustangs visit Airport on Thursday.
Silver Bluff 12, Wade Hampton 1
Silver Bluff opened Region 5-AA play with an emphatic win at Wade Hampton. The teams meet again Thursday at Silver Bluff.
Wagener-Salley 19, Calhoun County 3
Gracie Starnes pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run as Wagener-Salley opened Region 3-A play with a blowout win.
Brooklyn Yon and Katelyn Hearn each went 2-for-3 at the plate for the War Eagles, who host Calhoun County on Thursday.
Midland Valley JV 19, Airport JV 0
Emma Braswell pitched a no-hitter with seven strikeouts for the Mustangs' JV team. Midland Valley hits the road Thursday to face Airport.
Baseball
Airport 7, Midland Valley 0
Midland Valley fell in its Region 5-AAAA opener against Airport. The teams meet again Thursday at Airport.
Strom Thurmond 7-13, Saluda 3-6
Strom Thurmond swept Saluda in a non-region doubleheader, winning 7-3 and 13-6. The Rebels have a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday at Bishop England.
Fox Creek 10, Batesburg-Leesville 9
Fox Creek kept its hot streak going with a win over Batesburg-Leesville. The Predators, who over the weekend won the Peach Ridge Invitational by beating Dutch Fork in the championship game, visit Greenwood on Thursday in non-region play.
Silver Bluff 4, Wade Hampton 3
Connor Barton picked up the win on the mound for Silver Bluff, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out 10 batters. John Henderson went 2-for-4 at the plate, and the Bulldogs were error-free in the field. Silver Bluff hosts Wade Hampton on Thursday.