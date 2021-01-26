You have permission to edit this article.
Local Results for Jan. 26

  • Updated
Local results
Boys' Basketball

Aiken 53, North Augusta 48

Second-ranked Aiken picked up a road win over No. 10 North Augusta in Aiken's long-awaited Region 5-AAAA opener.

RJ Felton had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Demarcus Mazone and Dee Roberson each had nine points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (6-6, 1-0 Region 5-AAAA).

Friday, the series shifts to Aiken as two-time defending region champion North Augusta (5-7, 2-3) tries to stay alive in the playoff chase.

South Aiken 54, Midland Valley 31

South Aiken stayed unbeaten in Region 5-AAAA play with a road win over Midland Valley.

The T-Breds (7-2, 5-0) can move another step closer to clinching the region title Friday when they host the Mustangs (4-5, 2-3).

Wardlaw Academy 73, Jefferson Davis Academy 55

Avery Spurlock had 35 points, eight rebounds and seven steals, and Ethan Anderson had 21 points and 11 rebounds in a non-region win for Wardlaw Academy (11-3).

Girls' Basketball

North Augusta 53, Aiken 25

Top-ranked North Augusta rolled to another win Region 5-AAAA play.

Kiana Lee and Zuri Goldsberry scored 13 points apiece and Celena Grant had 12 for the Lady Jackets (9-1, 3-0), who visit the Hornets (4-1, 2-1) on Friday.

Midland Valley 42, South Aiken 41

Midland Valley picked up its first win of the season at home Tuesday against South Aiken.

South Aiken (4-3, 1-1 Region 5-AAAA) was led in scoring by Deovion Thomas with 16 points, and Kiah McDuffie and Mekaihla Blocker had nine each. The T-Breds will host the Mustangs (1-8, 1-6).

Greenwood 51, Fox Creek 35

Fox Creek's girls fell on the road to Class AAAA opponent Greenwood. Fox Creek (6-7), unbeaten in Region 5-AAA play, is scheduled to visit Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Saturday in league play.

