Local Results for Jan. 26

Boys' Basketball
Aiken 53, North Augusta 48
Second-ranked Aiken picked up a road win over No. 10 North Augusta in Aiken's long-awaited Region 5-AAAA opener.
RJ Felton had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Demarcus Mazone and Dee Roberson each had nine points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (6-6, 1-0 Region 5-AAAA).
Friday, the series shifts to Aiken as two-time defending region champion North Augusta (5-7, 2-3) tries to stay alive in the playoff chase.
South Aiken 54, Midland Valley 31
South Aiken stayed unbeaten in Region 5-AAAA play with a road win over Midland Valley.
The T-Breds (7-2, 5-0) can move another step closer to clinching the region title Friday when they host the Mustangs (4-5, 2-3).
Wardlaw Academy 73, Jefferson Davis Academy 55
Avery Spurlock had 35 points, eight rebounds and seven steals, and Ethan Anderson had 21 points and 11 rebounds in a non-region win for Wardlaw Academy (11-3).
Girls' Basketball
North Augusta 53, Aiken 25
Top-ranked North Augusta rolled to another win Region 5-AAAA play.
Kiana Lee and Zuri Goldsberry scored 13 points apiece and Celena Grant had 12 for the Lady Jackets (9-1, 3-0), who visit the Hornets (4-1, 2-1) on Friday.
Midland Valley 42, South Aiken 41
Midland Valley picked up its first win of the season at home Tuesday against South Aiken.
South Aiken (4-3, 1-1 Region 5-AAAA) was led in scoring by Deovion Thomas with 16 points, and Kiah McDuffie and Mekaihla Blocker had nine each. The T-Breds will host the Mustangs (1-8, 1-6).
Greenwood 51, Fox Creek 35
Fox Creek's girls fell on the road to Class AAAA opponent Greenwood. Fox Creek (6-7), unbeaten in Region 5-AAA play, is scheduled to visit Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Saturday in league play.