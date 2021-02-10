Local Results for Feb. 9

Girls' Basketball
North Augusta 44, South Aiken 7
Kiana Lee scored 13 points to lead third-ranked North Augusta (13-1, 7-0 Region 5-AAAA), which locked up the Region 5-AAAA championship Tuesday. The Lady Jackets host the T-Breds (4-6, 1-4) on Friday.
Fox Creek 35, Strom Thurmond 22
Fox Creek moved to 5-2 in Region 5-AAA play with a win over Strom Thurmond, which fell to 5-1 in the region.
Boys' Basketball
Aiken 70, Airport 59
Kameron Williamson scored 14 points, RJ Felton had 12 points and seven rebounds, Demarcus Mazone had eight points and eight rebounds, and Nate Holland scored eight points for No. 3 Aiken.
The Hornets (9-7, 4-1 Region 5-AAAA) host Airport on Friday.
Strom Thurmond 58, Fox Creek 50
Strom Thurmond improved to 4-3 in Region 5-AAA with a win over Fox Creek, which is now 0-4 in the region.