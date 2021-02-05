Local Results for Feb. 6

Girls' Basketball
North Augusta 73, Airport 16
Kiana Lee scored 38 points to lead No. 3 North Augusta, which moved to 6-0 in Region 5-AAAA play with a blowout win over Airport to complete the series sweep.
Next up for the Lady Jackets (12-1, 6-0) is next week's series against South Aiken. Tuesday's game is at South Aiken, while Friday's is at North Augusta.
Boys' Basketball
North Augusta 66, Airport 34
Colin Rodrigues scored 12 points to lead North Augusta to a win over Airport.
The Yellow Jackets (8-7, 5-3) are finished with Region 5-AAAA play.