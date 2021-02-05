You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local Results for Feb. 6

  • Updated
Local results
Buy Now

Girls' Basketball

North Augusta 73, Airport 16

Kiana Lee scored 38 points to lead No. 3 North Augusta, which moved to 6-0 in Region 5-AAAA play with a blowout win over Airport to complete the series sweep.

Next up for the Lady Jackets (12-1, 6-0) is next week's series against South Aiken. Tuesday's game is at South Aiken, while Friday's is at North Augusta.

Boys' Basketball

North Augusta 66, Airport 34

Colin Rodrigues scored 12 points to lead North Augusta to a win over Airport.

The Yellow Jackets (8-7, 5-3) are finished with Region 5-AAAA play.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News