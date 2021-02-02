Local Results for Feb. 3

Girls' Basketball
North Augusta 64, Airport 16
Third-ranked North Augusta moved to 5-0 in Region 5-AAAA play with a blowout win at Airport.
Kiana Lee scored 29 points and P'eris Smith and Zuri Goldsberry had 10 apiece for North Augusta, which hosts Airport on Friday.
Silver Bluff 68, Edisto 20
Silver Bluff's girls wrapped up the Region 5-AA championship with a win over Edisto.
Kalyn Glover scored 20 points and Aaliyah Lawrence had eight for Silver Bluff (4-0 Region 5-AA), which is off until the playoffs begin later this month.