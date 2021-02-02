You have permission to edit this article.
Local Results for Feb. 3

Local results
Girls' Basketball

North Augusta 64, Airport 16

Third-ranked North Augusta moved to 5-0 in Region 5-AAAA play with a blowout win at Airport.

Kiana Lee scored 29 points and P'eris Smith and Zuri Goldsberry had 10 apiece for North Augusta, which hosts Airport on Friday.

Silver Bluff 68, Edisto 20

Silver Bluff's girls wrapped up the Region 5-AA championship with a win over Edisto.

Kalyn Glover scored 20 points and Aaliyah Lawrence had eight for Silver Bluff (4-0 Region 5-AA), which is off until the playoffs begin later this month.

