Local Results for Feb. 19

Girls' Basketball
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50, Fox Creek 29
Orangeburg-Wilkinson stretched a nine-point halftime lead into a 21-point win over Fox Creek on Thursday in the Region 5-AAA championship game.
Fox Creek will be the region's No. 2 seed and will open the playoffs Tuesday at No. 5 Camden, the Region 6-AAA champion.
Boys' Basketball
Barnwell 69, Silver Bluff 59
Barnwell outscored Silver Bluff by 10 points in the fourth quarter to earn Region 5-AA's No. 2 seed in the state playoffs.
The Warhorses will visit Region 6-AA champion Woodland on Tuesday in the first round of the playoffs.
Aiken 58, Midland Valley 43
Third-ranked Aiken closed out the regular season by sweeping Midland Valley.
Ladontae Felton had 21 points and three steals, Dee Roberson had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Keyon Landy had six points and 10 rebounds for Aiken. The Hornets, the Region 5-AAAA champions at 7-1, will host the Region 7-AAAA runner-up Tuesday to open the playoffs.
Midland Valley ends its season at 4-8 and 2-6 in region play.