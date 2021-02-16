Local Results for Feb. 17

Boys' Basketball
Silver Bluff 56, Edisto 53
Silver Bluff's boys picked up a key win Tuesday over Edisto at Pelion to keep alive their hopes of a trip to the playoffs.
Up next for the Bulldogs is a game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pelion against rival Barnwell to break a tie for second place in the Region 5-AA standings.
Wardlaw Academy 44, King Academy 26
Avery Spurlock had 21 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead Wardlaw (14-8) to a victory in its regular season finale.
Girls' Basketball
Fox Creek 61, Gilbert 40
Fox Creek's girls earned a spot in the Region 5-AAA championship game with a semifinal win over Gilbert.
Fox Creek, the region's No. 2 seed in the tournament, will face Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Thursday for the region title.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson beat Strom Thurmond 36-26 in Tuesday's other semifinal.