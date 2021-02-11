Local results for Feb. 13

Girls' Basketball
Paul Knox Middle 22, Kennedy 17
Paul Knox's girls bagged the Aiken County championship for 2020-21 Thursday evening, buoyed by Kenedi Wright's 11-point game in a contest held at North Augusta High School.
The Patriots scored first and never trailed, but the Eagles, with Lakota Fluharty's seven-point game leading the way, tied things up in the fourth quarter. The Patriots' Amya Hout responded with a bucket and a free throw to help nail down the win.
The Eagles wrapped up their season at 13-2 overall.
Boys' Basketball
Paul Knox Middle 53, Leavelle McCampbell 35
Paul Knox's boys, playing for the 2020-21 Aiken County title, scored the game's first seven points and kept Leavelle McCampbell at a safe distance for the rest of the way, in a contest at North Augusta High School.
The victors, wrapping up their season at 14-0, got 14 points each from L.J. Tillman and Kelsey Henderson, and 13 more from Jordan Rouse. Leading the Rocks' scorers, with 11, was Toian Nabriat, as his team finished its campaign at 11-4.