You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local Results for Feb. 12

  • Updated
Local results
Buy Now

Girls' Basketball

North Augusta 56, South Aiken 18

Third-ranked North Augusta wrapped up an unbeaten run through Region 5-AAAA with a blowout win Friday over South Aiken.

Kiana Lee had a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Zuri Goldsberry hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points, and P'eris Smith had nine points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Jackets (14-1, 8-0).

South Aiken (4-7, 1-5) has two region games remaining.

Aiken 33, Airport 22

Aiken outscored Airport by 11 points in the second half Friday to complete the series sweep.

Aiken (8-2, 6-2 Region 5-AAAA) will have a No. 2 seed in the playoffs and will host the Region 6-AAAA runner-up Feb. 20.

Boys' Basketball

Aiken 64, Airport 32

The third-ranked Aiken boys moved another step closer to the Region 5-AAAA championship Friday by completing their series sweep of Airport.

The Hornets (10-7, 5-1) can clinch the region title with a win Tuesday at Midland Valley.

North Augusta 59, Wade Hampton 52

North Augusta outscored Wade Hampton 15-5 in the fourth quarter Friday to pick up a non-region win on the road.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-7 overall and went 5-3 in Region 5-AAAA play.

Fox Creek 57, Strom Thurmond 48

Fox Creek ended Strom Thurmond's season Saturday in the Region 5-AAA tournament.

Jadon Johnson scored a game-high 19 points, Tyler Stampley had 17 and Tyson Walker added 13 for Fox Creek. Chandler Mims scored 12 points and Dalton Hitt had 11 for Strom Thurmond.

Up next for Fox Creek is a road game at Brookland-Cayce.

Wardlaw Academy 62, Laurens Academy 39

Avery Spurlock had 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Wardlaw (13-6), which improved to 4-5 in region play Friday.

Newberry Academy 72, Wardlaw Academy 54

Avery Spurlock had 22 points and eight rebounds for Wardlaw (13-7), which fell to 4-6 in region play Saturday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News