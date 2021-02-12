Local Results for Feb. 12

Girls' Basketball
North Augusta 56, South Aiken 18
Third-ranked North Augusta wrapped up an unbeaten run through Region 5-AAAA with a blowout win Friday over South Aiken.
Kiana Lee had a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Zuri Goldsberry hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points, and P'eris Smith had nine points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Jackets (14-1, 8-0).
South Aiken (4-7, 1-5) has two region games remaining.
Aiken 33, Airport 22
Aiken outscored Airport by 11 points in the second half Friday to complete the series sweep.
Aiken (8-2, 6-2 Region 5-AAAA) will have a No. 2 seed in the playoffs and will host the Region 6-AAAA runner-up Feb. 20.
Boys' Basketball
Aiken 64, Airport 32
The third-ranked Aiken boys moved another step closer to the Region 5-AAAA championship Friday by completing their series sweep of Airport.
The Hornets (10-7, 5-1) can clinch the region title with a win Tuesday at Midland Valley.
North Augusta 59, Wade Hampton 52
North Augusta outscored Wade Hampton 15-5 in the fourth quarter Friday to pick up a non-region win on the road.
The Yellow Jackets are 9-7 overall and went 5-3 in Region 5-AAAA play.
Fox Creek 57, Strom Thurmond 48
Fox Creek ended Strom Thurmond's season Saturday in the Region 5-AAA tournament.
Jadon Johnson scored a game-high 19 points, Tyler Stampley had 17 and Tyson Walker added 13 for Fox Creek. Chandler Mims scored 12 points and Dalton Hitt had 11 for Strom Thurmond.
Up next for Fox Creek is a road game at Brookland-Cayce.
Wardlaw Academy 62, Laurens Academy 39
Avery Spurlock had 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Wardlaw (13-6), which improved to 4-5 in region play Friday.
Newberry Academy 72, Wardlaw Academy 54
Avery Spurlock had 22 points and eight rebounds for Wardlaw (13-7), which fell to 4-6 in region play Saturday.