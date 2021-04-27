Local Results for April 27

Track and Field
Area athletes compete at Coaches Classic
Local track and field athletes earned high marks at last Friday's Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic Elite Invitational, hosted by Byrnes.
South Aiken Baptist's Kyle Kaufelds finished second in the javelin throw with a throw of 173 feet.
Aiken High's Antavious Lawton was fourth in the 400-meter dash (49.77 seconds) and eighth in the 200 (22.60), and Arianna Williams was 13th in the 100 hurdles (16.85) and 14th in the 400 hurdles (1:13.87).
Silver Bluff's girls' 4x400 relay team took fourth (4:10.56), and the boys were 12th (3:32.90). Khiree Cummings took ninth in the high jump with a jump of 6 feet.
Softball
Midland Valley 4, White Knoll 1
Abigail Wyatt hit a walk-off grand slam to give Midland Valley a non-region win over White Knoll on Monday.
The Mustangs (7-4, 6-2 Region 5-AAAA) are scheduled to host Greenwood at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Baseball
Midland Valley 9, Silver Bluff 4
Midland Valley picked up a non-region win Monday over Silver Bluff.
The Mustangs (7-6, 2-6 Region 5-AAAA) are scheduled to visit the Bulldogs (5-7, 4-4 Region 5-AA) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Wagener-Salley 18-18, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 3-2
Wagener-Salley recorded a dominant doubleheader sweep Monday against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, winning by scores of 18-3 and 18-2.
The War Eagles are scheduled to visit Ridge Spring-Monetta next Monday at 6 p.m.
Girls' Soccer
Midland Valley 2, Brookland-Cayce 0
Midland Valley's girls picked up their first win of the season Monday by beating Brookland-Cayce.
The Mustangs (1-11, 0-8 Region 5-AAAA) are scheduled to visit Strom Thurmond at 7 p.m. Thursday.