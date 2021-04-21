Local Results for April 22

Baseball
North Augusta 9, Aiken 7
Region 5-AAAA champion North Augusta picked up a road win over Aiken on Tuesday.
Cale Clary (5-1) picked up the win on the mound after pitching six innings, striking out five, and Jaxon Jean was credited with the save. At the plate, Grayson Bridgers was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Cole Jackson was 1-for-2 with two runs, two RBI and three stolen bases, and Bryson Nuckols went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
The Jackets, 6-1 in region play, host Aiken (2-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Riverview Park.
South Aiken 6, Midland Valley 4
South Aiken was a road winner Monday over Midland Valley.
The T-Breds are now 3-4 in Region 5-AAAA play and host the Mustangs (2-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Barnwell 13, Wade Hampton 9
Barnwell picked up a key Region 5-AA win on the road Monday night at Wade Hampton.
The Warhorses are now 5-2 in region play and close out the league portion of their schedule at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against the Red Devils.
Boys' Golf
Fox Creek 148, Aquinas 161
Fox Creek set a new program scoring record Tuesday in its win over Aquinas.
Jayden Carroll led the Predators with a 3-under 33, Evan Prickett and Braedon Murphy each shot 37, Kyle Watson shot 41, Joel Carroll made his first career eagle on the way to a 42, and Jim Riley shot 55.
The Predators are scheduled to play Thursday at the Ponderosa Shootout, hosted by Gilbert High School.
Boys' Soccer
Midland Valley 2, Barnwell 0
Midland Valley earned a non-region win Tuesday over Barnwell on the Mustangs' senior night.
Midland Valley is next scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Monday at Ridge Spring-Monetta. Barnwell is scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against Bamberg-Ehrhardt.