Local Results for April 17

Girls' Soccer
Aiken 3, Academy of Richmond County 0
Kaylee McElwain scored two goals, Lindsey Malyszek has a goal and an assist, Mallory Rich had an assist, and Ashley Wheeler made two saves in net Thursday as Aiken High stayed undefeated at 13-0. The Region 5-AAAA champions visit Lexington at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Softball
South Aiken 14, Airport 4
Kate Platte had four of South Aiken's 20 hits to lead the T-Breds on Thursday. Madison Ehlers, Katie Roberts, Chloe Heath, Bridget Boyleston and Hallie Miller all had multi-hit games for South Aiken, and Avery Hanner picked up the win in the circle after allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out 11 over six innings. South Aiken visits Midland Valley at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Boys' Golf
Aiken 176, Gilbert 210
Richard Anaclerio led the way with a 36 as Aiken picked up a road, non-region win at Gilbert. Luke Hanna and Tucker Crenshaw each shot 45, and Tucker Samaha had a 49 for the Hornets.