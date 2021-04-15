Local Results for April 16

Girls' Soccer
Aiken 4, Strom Thurmond 2
Aiken kept its perfect season going Wednesday with a win at Strom Thurmond. Carolina Pettigrew scored three goals and Kaylee McElwain had one, and McKenzi Walcott and Lindsey Malyszek had assists for the Hornets. Ashley Wheeler made two saves in net, and Karla Esparza also played at goal. The Hornets (13-0) picked up a non-region win Thursday over the Academy of Richmond County and will visit Lexington on Monday.
South Aiken 1, Grovetown 1
Kiah McDuffie scored around the 65th minute Tuesday to tie South Aiken's match against Grovetown. Karley Martinez took a pass from Hailey Roth and found McDuffie for the goal. Harlee Morales made 11 saves in net for the T-Breds, who host Ridge Spring-Monetta on Friday in non-region play.
Boys' Soccer
Midland Valley 6, Ridge Spring-Monetta 1
Midland Valley scored a non-region home win over Ridge Spring-Monetta on Thursday.
Boys' Golf
Fox Creek 169, Strom Thurmond 190
Fox Creek picked up a win Thursday to split the season series with Strom Thurmond. The Predators had a trio of co-medalists, as Evan Prickett, Jayden Carroll and Braedon Murphy all shot 41.
Baseball
North Augusta 7, Midland Valley 1
North Augusta moved to 5-1 in Region 5-AAAA play with a win over Midland Valley. Thomas Monohan started on the mound for North Augusta and allowed one run over six innings while striking out nine. Bryson Nuckols was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Zach Hardy was 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Cole Jackson went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to visit Aiken on Monday. The Mustangs, now 2-4 in region play, are scheduled to host South Aiken on Monday.
Barnwell 13, Pelion 9
Barnwell erased a 7-2 deficit to pick up a road win Thursday at Pelion to finish off the series sweep. The Warhorses are scheduled to visit Wade Hampton on Monday.