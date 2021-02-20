Lady Jackets cruise in playoff opener

NORTH AUGUSTA 64, MAY RIVER 18
NORTH AUGUSTA — North Augusta girls' basketball coach Al Young had some concerns coming into Saturday night's Class AAAA playoff opener against May River.
The third-ranked and four-time defending state champion Lady Jackets breezed through their regular-season competition, meaning they didn't really face many true challenges. Young didn't want a false sense of security to sink in to his players, especially now that the season has reached its win-or-go-home stage.
Needless to say, he liked what he saw Saturday. The champs cruised again, beating 10th-ranked May River 64-18 to advance to a second-round game Wednesday at North Myrtle Beach.
"I was real pleased," Young said. "...I thought our girls went out and played hard from the beginning. I thought we did the things we needed to do, and I thought the girls stuck to the game plan and executed and did well."
Kiana Lee had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Zuri Goldsberry scored 16 points and Celena Grant had eight points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Jackets (15-1), who were crisp from the start and led by 16 at the half before putting the game away with a 20-2 third quarter.
The playoffs are a different story this year with the condensed brackets, and Young said his players understood they were playing a better team than usual in the opener.
"We know and understand that, from here on in, if you lose you're out," he said. "So I think that kind of helped us out a little bit and got us a bit more motivated and make sure we continue to work hard and get things done that we need to do."
As always, he wanted to see how the Lady Jackets would perform defensively – if they'd bring the requisite level of intensity and movement to get to the places and spots they need to be. They did that, taking away May River's strong interior offense.
North Augusta has now won 20 consecutive playoff games during this championship run, but Young cautioned that this group isn't the same as any of the previous ones. All of his players don't have that big-game experience, and they have different roles than they did last year. Expectations are different, and it's up to them to step up and take a leadership role.
So far, so good.
Up next is a trip to Region 6-AAAA champion North Myrtle Beach, a 54-31 winner over Beaufort. To face another No. 1 seed in the second round is earlier than usual, but the Lady Jackets are accustomed to advancing to those matchups anyway.
"Eventually if you stay in the playoffs that would happen anyway, but it's happening quick for us," he said with a laugh. "It gives us a little less time for preparation, but we don't have any less of an advantage than anybody else. We're all in the same situation, so we have to understand that. We have to prepare ourselves and make sure that we're game ready and be ready to come out and fight and play our next game."