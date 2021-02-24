Lady Dogs 'go all out', reach Lower State final

SILVER BLUFF 63, BUFORD 34
PETTICOAT JUNCTION — It took exactly 2:01 into Wednesday's game for the Silver Bluff girls' basketball team to get under Buford's skin with their defensive pressure.
Another near steal was fumbled away for a backcourt violation against one of the Yellow Jackets' guards – who spiked the ball out of frustration and was whistled for a technical foul.
Mya Cribbs' resulting free throws started a 13-0 run for the Lady Dogs, turning a 5-4 deficit into a 17-5 lead. That run led to a runaway victory for seventh-ranked Silver Bluff, which won 63-34 to advance to Saturday's Class AA Lower State championship game.
Silver Bluff (10-1) was ferocious on defense from baseline to baseline and from the opening tipoff to the final buzzer, which is something head coach Chasen Redd knew his team would have to do to disrupt Buford's fundamentally-sound style of play.
"We kind of knew we had to frustrate them and put pressure on the ball in order to be successful, and that's what we did," he said. "Whoever I put in, I told them, 'If you want to go in, give me a reason not to bring you back out of the game. Go all out. Give me a reason.' Everybody I put in, they did."
Sophomore forward Aaliyah Lawrence had 18 points to lead all scorers, and she set the tone with nine in the first quarter as it became clear Buford had no answer for her. Redd said the Lady Dogs worked on a new play during their two days of preparation to get Lawrence the ball – either she'd score, miss and get her own rebound or kick the ball out to an open shooter.
One of those open shooters was senior guard Kalyn Glover, the Region 5-AA Player of the Year. She splashed three 3-pointers from the corner in the first half and ended the game with 15 points. Freshman guard Ahminah Taylor added 14 points.
Redd said following last year's second-round playoff loss that this year's team could be even better. They've spent the season proving him right, even despite a condensed schedule that included only four region games. The Lady Dogs won them all by an average of more than 35 points per game, then shook off a 19-day delay by beating Woodland by 21 on Saturday in the playoff opener.
Redd attributed the lack of rust to the all-out way his team has practiced, much like the way they play. Conditioning and fundamentals have been the focal points, and it's paying off in the playoffs.
"I'm excited for them. They earned it. They did it all," Redd said. "I told you last year we've got a chance to take it all the way, and I still believe we do.
"We haven't been to Lower State since 2011 – it's been 10 years. We've earned it. I think we've got a shot to go all the way. I really do. The next game's going to be tough either way, but the way they're playing and locked in – I give all the credit to the girls. All the credit."
Silver Bluff will face No. 6 Philip Simmons on Saturday at a neutral site to be determined.