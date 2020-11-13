Kisner will have to finish second round Saturday, in danger of missing cut

AUGUSTA – Brittany Kisner has seen her husband, Kevin, hit enough golf shots that she doesn’t get nervous anymore.
She certainly wants him to excel, especially during Masters Week. She has followed him around Augusta National Golf Club each of the first two rounds this week as he plays in his fifth consecutive Masters.
She still provides encouragement when he hits a shot – “Go, go, go, go,” she said quietly after his bunker shot on the first hole Friday – but otherwise keeps her distance as she walks along the fairway. She typically walks and talks with other players’ wives or girlfriends – Amy Mickelson waved and said hello Friday – as she follows the action.
“I just want him to be happy with how he played,” she said. “This week there’s always some extra pressure, I feel like. I want him to have a good week, maybe more so this week than any other week.”
Kisner will have to return to Augusta National early Saturday morning to complete his second round. Because of Thursday’s weather delay, his tee time for Friday was bumped into the afternoon. He completed 13 holes and was 3 over for the day, and 2 over for the tournament, when darkness stopped the round.
He’ll need to make some birdies this morning if he wants to keep his streak of making the cut in every Masters he’s played. The top 50 and ties will advance to play the final 36 holes. Kisner will have a birdie putt at the 14th hole when he resumes play.
Thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic, patrons aren’t allowed at the Masters this week. Each player was allowed to bring their spouse or significant other.
That was a bummer for Kisner, who grew up in Aiken and dreamed of playing the Masters. His parents are having to watch him from their home instead of following his every move at Augusta National.
“It’s surreal, honestly, being out here without the crowds,” Brittany said. “It’s special for me to get to watch him play, especially out here. I haven’t gotten to watch golf since COVID started and this is definitely very unique. I’m grateful that I can be out here.”
The Kisners have two children, daughter Kate (6) and son Henry (3), and will soon be a fivesome: Brittany is pregnant and her due date is in early February.
Kate and Henry didn’t get to help their father in the Par 3 Contest this year, but Brittany said they have been focused on other things.
“With them being in school this week, they truly don’t know what to think,” she said.
The Kisners created a foundation that aims to create “positive environments for children to build solid foundations for successful lives.”
The past few months have been a challenge during the pandemic, Brittany said, but she’s proud of the work done by the foundation.
“We’ve signed up over 1,000 kids in our early literacy program,” she said. “We have a program starting in January 2021 with Children’s Hospital of Georgia that we’re excited about.”
The foundation’s main fundraiser had to be canceled because of the virus, she said, so they’ve had to get creative.
“We’ve done a lot of work with strategic planning and making sure our programs are sustainable and trackable,” Brittany said. “We want to have the ability to see our growth over the years and how many we’re impacting. So, we’re excited about that.”