Kisner takes on new responsibility as member of PGA Tour policy board

AUGUSTA — Most of the regulars on the PGA Tour received a three-month break earlier this year when the novel coronavirus pandemic forced professional sports to come to a standstill in the United States.
Kevin Kisner was among those sidelined, but he still had plenty to keep him occupied. As a member of the PGA Tour’s policy board, Kisner was constantly on the phone as the game’s top professional tour worked to devise a plan to safely resume competition.
On the night of March 12, after the first round of The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, word came out that the PGA Tour was suspending play. The tour resumed in the middle of June, but the damage was done as several tournaments were canceled and the schedule was substantially revised.
“It was way more involved right after we stopped play at The Players until we resumed play a few weeks afterward,” said Kisner, who is in the first year of a three-year term on the board. “It probably took most of my time on the phone with the tour and other player directors and trying to come up with a comprehensive plan to return to golf.”
Golf has had no stoppage of play since resuming in June. A handful of players have tested positive for COVID-19, and most events were held without fans in attendance. That’s the model the Masters Tournament is following this week with stringent guidelines for testing and no patrons on the grounds.
Kisner spent his final day before the start of the 84th Masters practicing at Augusta National. Ordinarily he would have been competing in the Par 3 Contest, with wife Brittany and children Kate and Henry in tow, but the pandemic forced the cancellation of the popular Wednesday event.
Kisner is proud of his work on the policy board and how golf has adapted.
“I think we succeeded, obviously. If you had told us the results in May we’d have all jumped on it immediately,” Kisner said. “I think they’ve worked. We’ve made changes along the way and adapted as we’ve learned more. The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has adapted theirs and so we’ve followed, and I think we’ll continue to do that in the coming months.”
The PGA Tour is built on a financial model of sponsorships that includes interaction between the players and corporate sponsors through pro-ams and hospitality events. Kisner said that is a negative of the pandemic but is hopeful they will return soon.
“For us to continue all our relationships with our sponsors and continue to be able to travel and move around these markets and put on a show for TV has helped us dramatically,” he said.
He said that there have been no large outbreaks of the virus among the PGA Tour players, caddies and staff.
“I think by far we’ve accomplished the most since coming back,” Kisner said. “We haven’t really changed our season, we finished a whole season and we’ve done it in a pretty safe environment.
“Our safe way for traveling so much, moving around like a circus, our protocols worked and our players really took it upon themselves to stay safe and mitigate risk. You can see that in the small amount of people testing positive.”
The only downside for Kisner and the others, he said, is spending time away from their families.
“It’s very boring. If we have to continue that way I don’t know how much longer I could play sitting in a Hampton Inn by myself,” he said. “It’s really changed the whole dynamic as traveling as a married guy with family all the time. Obviously, it’s a job and you’ve got to respect it and understand what the environment has provided. But it’s not a lot of fun to be on the road by yourself. especially multiple weeks in a row.”