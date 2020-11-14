Kisner misses Masters cut for first time

AUGUSTA — Kevin Kisner had trouble finding the fairway off the tee, and he didn’t make many putts.
Those two aspects of his game, normally his strong suits, failed the Aiken golfer at Augusta National Golf Club. It all added up to his first missed cut in five appearances at the Masters Tournament.
He lamented his driving woes Thursday and noted that the rough, or second cut, at Augusta National is higher than normal.
Kisner was among more than half the field that had to return to Augusta National on Saturday morning to finish the second round. After opening with 1-under-par 71 on Thursday, he played 13 holes Friday before darkness halted play.
He was in trouble after bogeys at Nos. 1 and 6 and a double bogey at No. 5 after finding the fairway bunker. Two birdies, at Nos. 3 and 8, left him with 2-over 38 for the first nine.
The second nine wasn’t any better. Kisner parred Nos. 10 and 11 but made bogey at the par-3 12th after hitting his tee shot into the front bunker.
When play was halted, Kisner was on the 14th green and faced a 22-foot birdie putt. When the horn blew to resume play at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Kisner’s effort for birdie came up short.
After laying up at the par-5 15th, Kisner wedged his approach close but lipped out for birdie. He missed birdie opportunities from 33 feet at No. 16 and 15 feet at No. 17.
Needing to hole out for eagle at the 18th to get to even par, Kisner’s second shot from the left rough found the right greenside bunker. He couldn’t get it up and down, and signed for a disappointing 76.
That left him at 3-over 147 for two trips at Augusta National. The cut fell at even par 144, and 60 golfers advanced to play the final two rounds.
Kisner hit eight fairways Thursday and seven fairways in the second round, or just over 50% for the two rounds.
“I've never missed so many fairways as I did today at Augusta, and it's not really a first cut this year, it's more really rough, so I've got to get the ball in the fairway so I can attack pins,” Kisner said after Thursday’s opening round.
He hit 22 greens in regulation for the week, nearly two-thirds, but required 31 putts in the first round and 30 in the second round. One bright spot: He didn’t have any 3-putts for the week.
He was in four bunkers in the second round and didn’t make any par saves. The 76 matched Kisner’s worst score in 18 competitive Masters rounds.
Kisner will play in next week’s RSM Classic at Sea Island, Ga. It’s where he earned his first PGA Tour win in 2016. That is expected to be his last official event of the year, and he’ll resume play when the PGA Tour goes to Hawaii in January.
Kisner has already qualified for the 2021 Masters and will make his sixth consecutive start in the major.