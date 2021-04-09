Kisner misses cut for 2nd time at Masters

AUGUSTA — For the second time in five months, Kevin Kisner won't be playing on the weekend at Augusta National Golf Club.
Kisner missed the cut for the second time – and second time in a row – at the Masters Tournament after a second-round 77 left him 5-over par, two shots off the cut line.
The 77 matches his highest career round at Augusta National. He posted the same score in his first career round there in 2016, but rebounded the following day and made the cut.
Kisner came to the 18th hole Friday needing a birdie to make the cut, but his tee shot got caught up in the trees on the right side and left him with an awkward punch shot. He advanced that with a cut that found the greenside bunker. Needing to hole out but having to aim 90 degrees away from the cup up the slope, Kisner left his shot 9 feet short and then missed the par putt.
He started his day with back-to-back bogeys. His drive on the par-5 second hole found the pinestraw on the left, and his punch shot from in front of a tree hooked out of bounds.
Kisner bogeyed No. 5 when he three-putted from the front of the green, and he bogeyed the par-3 sixth when his approach flew the green.
Another bogey came at No. 11 after his approach came up short of the green and his 7-foot par putt caught the lip and spun out nearly 180 degrees.
Kisner got a shot back with a birdie at the par-5 13th, reaching the green in two from the pinestraw. He also reached No. 15 in two, but his eagle putt ran 8 feet by and he missed his birdie try.