Junior Invitational sets dates for 2022 return to Sage Valley in Graniteville

The Sage Valley Junior Invitational Sports Foundation announced Monday that the Junior Invitational, one of the world’s premier junior golf events, is scheduled to return to Sage Valley Golf Club on March 17-19, 2022.
The 2021 Junior Invitational, originally scheduled for March 18-20, was canceled in January due to challenges surrounding COVID-19 and the tournament’s ability to adequately address the health and safety of all of the various constituents of the event. The 11th Junior Invitational will mark the introduction of the girls' event, which was previously scheduled to debut in 2021.
“While we were disappointed to cancel the 2021 Junior Invitational, we’re looking forward to an incredibly strong return in 2022 and a high-caliber event featuring the world’s top junior players,” said Pete Davis, chairman of the SVJI Sports Foundation. “The addition of a girls' competition has been a long-term goal, and we’re thrilled to see it materialize next year. We will return better than ever.”
Recognized by Golfweek as the No. 1 junior event in golf, the Junior Invitational welcomes the very best golfers from around the world to Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville. Founded in 2011, it has become one of the most desired invitations in the world of competitive junior golf. Past participants have included some of the top names in golf: Justin Thomas, Colin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Scottie Scheffler, Matthew Wolff and more. The event benefits local charities, with more than $1 million donated to The First Tee Chapters of Aiken and Augusta since 2015. For more information, visit www.juniorinvitational.com.