'It has been a special place': Thomas coaches final home game with Pacers

USC Aiken head baseball coach Kenny Thomas is typically the last one out onto the field to stretch for batting practice prior to a game.
Once he does step out onto the grass, he oversees the activity as his players get in some pregame prep work.
Tuesday he was greeted by something else entirely.
His players were out on the field at Roberto Hernandez Stadium like always, but they weren't dressed like they normally would be.
They were wearing red T-shirts reading "Last Ride" on the front and "Thomas" on the back with the number 19 in honor of Thomas' final home game coaching the Pacers.
Soon fans filed in, many wearing those same shirts, for one last night on the home turf after 22 seasons of Thomas guiding the program.
"I walked out, and they all were out there with their shirts on. I was just amazed," he said. "... Seeing all those red shirts in the stadium, and my name on the back of every one of them, it was awesome. I never could've dreamed of anything that nice. I really couldn't."
Thomas announced in August that the 2021 season would be his last, but it will still be some time before everything truly sinks in for him. After all, his wife Judy and daughter Jenny calculated a few years back that he spends about 75 hours a week at the stadium.
He figured that was about right.
"They kind of came up with '72% of your life has been spent at the stadium.' Maybe so. I don't know," he said. "It has been a special place. I love this place. There's no question about that. That part's sad.
"But everybody keeps telling me, 'You're gonna enjoy retirement. You're gonna enjoy going to Nashville this summer and coaching a team.' Hopefully that will all be good. I'm just thankful that my wife has gotten better. That's all that matters."
It's been a season unlike any other for Thomas – even from a baseball standpoint, the condensed schedule and weekly doubleheaders have been difficult to get used to – but Judy's battle with cancer gave him perspective. And he thinks that taught his players something, too.
"You've got to persevere. It's been tough," he said. "I think our guys have watched as me and my wife battled and battled for 14 months. I told them one day, 'Guys, I know it's been hard on you.' In the fall I missed a lot of days when she was in chemo. One day I'm here, the next day I'm not. It's confusing to them."
He missed the season's opening series while with Judy at Johns Hopkins for treatment, and when they returned she watched the games from inside the car while inside the stadium. Tuesday she was in her usual spot on the wall near the home dugout, cancer free and cheering on the Pacers.
"I think one thing (the players) have seen, and they've seen it more from my wife, is that you don't ever give up. We call it faith over fear," he said. "... Hopefully they've learned that life's not easy and there's always battles. We always think about the battles on the baseball field. Well, you get in life and there's a lot of battles, too."
Tuesday wasn't the result Thomas wanted – his Pacers couldn't hang onto a 5-1 lead and lost 7-5 to Georgia Southwestern in a non-conference matchup between Peach Belt Conference foes.
Still, that couldn't take much away from the celebration of USCA baseball's winningest coach.
"I would've liked to have walked away with a win, and it looked like after four or five innings we were on a roll," he said. "... It's sad. I love this place, as you know. I've spent 22 years here. I was here when it was built, raised the money for it, watched it be built every day, was over here every day. It's special."
Thomas has coached the Pacers to 757 total wins in 22 seasons, including 353 in PBC play, and he has 1,277 wins over 33 seasons as a college coach.
Under Thomas the Pacers have won 40 or more games in a season seven times, twice have held a national No. 1 ranking, have made nine NCAA Southeast Region appearances, have won two PBC regular season champions and have played in three PBC Tournament championship games.
A two-time PBC Coach of the Year, Thomas has had 68 players drafted by professional organizations in addition to even more signed as undrafted free agents. He's coached a National Player of the Year, 18 All-Americans, a Southeast Region Player of the Year, 106 all-conference players, two PBC Player of the Year honorees, one PBC Pitcher of the Year and three PBC Freshman of the Year winners.
An NAIA All-American in college at Trevecca Nazarene, Thomas' jersey is retired at his alma mater and he's in the school's athletic Hall of Fame in addition to being inducted into the Nashville Old Timers Baseball Association's Hall of Fame.
He took over USCA's program in 2000 and quickly had them competing at the top of the PBC, and he guided the Pacers during their transition in 2003 from J.H. Satcher Field to the brand-new Roberto Hernandez Stadium.
There's still baseball left to be played this season – two games at Lander this weekend to wrap up PBC play, and with some help the Pacers could still extend their season into the PBC Tournament – and Thomas impressed upon his players that they're playing for the program. Long after they've all left, the program will still be there.
Thomas' name will forever be synonymous with Pacer baseball, and soon there will be another way his influence will be felt beyond the record books.
Gerry Owen is raising money to endow a baseball scholarship in the names of Kenny and Judy Thomas, and he's closing in on the $10,000 goal. The scholarship will be awarded to a player with a 3.0 or higher GPA who exhibits the qualities of leadership and character that Thomas would look for in a player.
Owen met Thomas when brother-in-law Zach Cooper (2004-07) was playing for the Pacers, then started running into him at the gym, at the old Coach T's Diner and elsewhere around town. He said he felt that Thomas' contributions to USCA baseball and the Aiken community in general over the last 22 years should be honored from a legacy standpoint.
"I think the Aiken community needs to rally around Kenny and Judy, plus obviously with Judy's health issues over the last few months," Owen said. "He's had to be away from the team a little bit. The way I look at it, Kenny has taught these boys this year especially about life. You've got to put your priorities in order. Family first. I think the right thing to do is to honor him, and I think this endowed scholarship is a good way to do that."
To donate to the Kenny and Judy Thomas Baseball Scholarship fund, visit https://giving.usca.edu/aiken-direct-your-gift.