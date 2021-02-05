Hornets sweep T-Breds, deny title hopes

AIKEN 60, SOUTH AIKEN 45
Aiken High's boys' basketball team applied practice to a game situation at the exact right time.
The Hornets had been working on it the last few games, just waiting to see when they would use it. Friday was that night.
Aiken's defense cranked up the heat in the fourth quarter, collapsing on South Aiken ball handlers and forcing turnovers and bad shots. Those defensive stops turned into high-quality shots at the other end.
The Hornets opened the fourth quarter with a 15-0 run, turning a four-point lead into a 60-45 win that kept their rivals from celebrating a region championship on their home floor. Now Aiken's in the driver's seat.
"The big thing is, any time you play a zone it's tough to rebound out of it," Aiken head coach Darris Jackson said. "Our guards did a heck of a job, sprinting and chasing rebounds down. That's the main thing. They did a great job down the stretch."
Aiken (8-7, 3-1 Region 5-AAAA) held South Aiken scoreless for the first 5:06 of the fourth quarter, and by that time the Hornets had the game well in hand with a 19-point lead.
RJ Felton had another double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Kameron Williamson had 16 points to lead the Hornets. Jackson praised the play of Dee Roberson (six points, six rebounds) and added that Clay Howard's defense against Jonathan Burns and Nate Holland's against Donavan Hodge were game-changers for Aiken.
"We didn't go off script tonight," Jackson said. "... We had everybody come in and play our role."
Burns and Hodge led South Aiken (8-4, 6-2) with 12 points apiece, and they combined for 13 in the third quarter as South Aiken steadily built momentum with a region title in their sights.
Instead, the T-Breds are left to wait and see if Aiken stumbles over the next two weeks. The Hornets still have region series remaining with Airport and Midland Valley, while the T-Breds are finished with their region games.
Jackson said following Tuesday's win over South Aiken that the job was only halfway done for the week, and that it wouldn't matter in the end if the Hornets didn't take care of business Friday.
"It's the same thing. We have four more games left," he said. "We're not like everybody else. If we don't take care of business the next two weeks, then this one doesn't matter."
Aiken is scheduled to play at Airport next Tuesday before hosting the Eagles that Friday.
Girls
AIKEN 33, SOUTH AIKEN 22
Aiken's girls pulled away from South Aiken late for the second time this week to finish off the series sweep with a 33-22 win.
Quantashia Davis had 13 points and Jazmin McCollough had nine for Aiken (6-2, 4-2 Region 5-AAAA), which broke through for 22 points in the second half as the Hornets finally got the turnovers to get their transition offense dialed in.
Deovion Thomas hit four 3-pointers and had 14 points to lead South Aiken (4-5, 1-3), which was playing closer to full strength than earlier in the week. With a roster of eight players rather than six, the T-Breds were fresher and did a better job of taking care of the basketball to keep the Hornets from turning the game into a track meet.
The breakthrough came in the second half again, as Davis, McCollough and Te'Asia Hair combined for all 13 of Aiken's points in the fourth quarter, with many of those points coming off Norriyah Bradley steals.
Aiken is now a game ahead of Airport in the loss column for second place in the region. The two close out the regular season next week, Tuesday at Airport and Friday at Aiken.
South Aiken has two weeks of region play remaining. Up next is a series against No. 3 North Augusta, at South Aiken on Tuesday and at North Augusta on Friday.