Hornets rally late, beat T-Breds in opener

AIKEN 6, SOUTH AIKEN 4
As missed opportunities continued to mount Monday night for the Aiken and South Aiken baseball teams, it was clear someone was going to have to step up late and cash in when given the chance.
Leave it to a freshman to make his mark on the rivalry.
Aiken's Reed McLain hit the go-ahead ground rule double with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning, then took the mound in relief to close out the Hornets' 6-4 win in head coach Gary Asbill's first regular season game.
"Oh man, it's nice," Asbill said. "We've been really close the last couple times we played. Even tonight, we started off with some opportunities we didn't take advantage of. Just the way we fought there until the end and never gave up. I couldn't be more proud of a freshman right now, coming up with a big double, driving some runs in and then coming in and closing it down. It was just awesome."
Each team faced its struggles with runners in scoring position – South Aiken left the bases loaded twice, and Aiken did once while also stranding runners on second and third another time.
South Aiken's Peyton Boozer came in to pitch in the bottom of the sixth with a 3-2 lead, and Asbill knew his batters would have to be sharp against a quality arm. Aiken loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter, and then McLain delivered. His fly ball to left field nearly cleared the wall for a grand slam, instead bouncing over to drive in two and give Aiken the lead for good.
Dalton Graves drove in two more with a hot shot between third base and shortstop, putting Aiken ahead 6-3.
Then McLain took the mound and worked around two walks and a sacrifice fly to seal the win, striking out Ben Brash to end the game.
"He's the kind of guy that we're trying to cultivate here," Asbill said. "We like to use the word 'competitor'. He gets up there, even as a freshman, and hopefully our older guys can learn from that, because he just wants the ball and wants to win. That's why I felt confident giving it to him there late, because I knew he was gonna leave it out there but I also knew that if it went bad it wasn't gonna be because of his effort."
Aiken appeared as if it would get on the board first, loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the first. But Matthew DeFillips escaped the jam unharmed, then stranded two runners in scoring position in the second.
South Aiken loaded the bases in the top of the second, but a double play kept the T-Breds scoreless.
The T-Breds broke through with five consecutive hits to open the fourth for a 3-0 lead. Boozer's triple scored pinch-runner Mike Roberts, Jacob Butler singled in Boozer, and Tyler Fiquris drove in another all before the first out of the inning.
Aiken got a spark in the fifth when starting pitcher Josh Grant drove in McLain, then Reagan Fairchild drove in pinch-runner Dev Surti to cut the deficit to 3-2.
South Aiken left the bases loaded again in the sixth, squandering an opportunity to rebuild its lead. Butler was thrown out at home trying to score after a pitch got away from Justus Hammett, and Grant got Bobby Robinson to ground out to the mound to end the threat.
"The effort's there. The want-to is there. The heart is there," said South Aiken coach Michael Baker. "These guys pull for each other non-stop, and that's something I'm really proud of them for that tonight. As far as the downfall that I see, it's not lack of effort. It was more so lack of execution when we had opportunities. When you get guys in scoring position with less than two outs and we can't move them or score them, that was huge for us tonight."
McLain led Aiken with three hits, and Graves and Fairchild had two apiece. Boozer, Butler and Fiquris each had two hits for South Aiken.
The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday at South Aiken.