Hornets net 1st win over T-Breds in 11 years

AIKEN 3, SOUTH AIKEN 0
It's been a long wait for the Aiken High girls' soccer program to score a win over rival South Aiken.
In fact, the last time it happened Aiken principal Dr. Jason Holt was Coach Holt for South Aiken's team.
Tuesday night, for the first time since 2010, the Hornets stunned the T-Breds with a 3-0 victory to open the season.
"It's something that I don't ever mention, but (Holt) brings it up all the time," Aiken head coach Victor Tice joked. "We came back and won 3-2 in overtime. I think that year they went to state semis or something like that. We've been building, we've been getting better, getting younger. Having club now in town helps a lot. That's been a really big plus for us."
Aiken made the most of its scoring opportunities Tuesday, while South Aiken kept coming up empty. Kaylee McElwain scored two goals, both assisted by Lindsey Malyszek, and Mallory Rich scored for the Hornets.
McElwain's first goal came 15 minutes into the match during a sequence in which the Hornets caused havoc around the T-Breds' net. A Carolina Pettigrew shot slammed off the crossbar, and less than a minute later McElwain scored from close range.
Aiken carried a 1-0 lead into the half, and the score stayed the same until Rich snuck a free kick under the crossbar with just 12 minutes remaining.
McElwain scored her second off another Malyszek assist with 3:35 to play.
"We did better than I expected, really," Tice said. "We knew it was going to be a tough, tough game. The program's been building for the last few years, and South Aiken's always the standard when it comes to the region, really.
"I knew it would be a really, really even game, and I think the score didn't reflect how even it was. We worked really hard, and it's been a process that we've been building. I'm really happy with them. Great effort. A team effort, it really was."
South Aiken turned up the heat in the second half to generate some scoring chances, but the T-Breds couldn't put any in the net. Ashley Wheeler made a big save on a rocket off the foot of Kiah McDuffie with 11 minutes to play, and Aiken weathered the storm with lots of communication and teamwork.
"I think first half we came out kind of flat," South Aiken coach Dave Mihoulides said. "Aiken High came out wanting it more than we did, and it showed. They were taking it to us. They were winning every 50/50 ball. They were winning the midfield on us. We kind of played on our heels some. Second half, I feel like we were running the tables. We were getting a lot of opportunities. We just couldn't put it in the back of the net."
South Aiken won't have to wait long for its shot at revenge. The teams meet again at Aiken at 7 p.m. Friday.
T-Breds' boys beat Hornets
Across town Tuesday night, South Aiken's boys were 4-1 winners over Aiken.
Alec Masterson, Baer Dawsey, Leo Myers and Ryan Davis scored goals for the T-Breds, and Elijah Fleming and Myers each had an assist.
South Aiken hosts Aiken at 7 p.m. Friday.