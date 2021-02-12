Hornets' Holston picks Valkyries

Albany Holston, a key component of the Aiken High girls' basketball team's resurgence, signed Friday afternoon to play at Converse College.
"When I went on the tour, I felt like it was going to be like a second home," she said. "The people there were very nice."
Holston, who is also on Aiken High's track and field and golf teams and was previously a wide receiver for the Police Athletic League's Panthers football team, plans to study in sports management and minor in education. The Hornets' point guard will keep that role in college – but she said she's willing to step in and play wherever she's asked.
"It's really been a lot of fun. I've seen her grow tremendously," said Aiken High head coach Aubrey Pompey. "Coming in as a sophomore when she first started playing, and then going into the position she's had to play for us at the 1 spot – that's a challenge. She really took on the challenge and has grown.
"If you've watched her play, you've watched her grow. Her confidence on the court has grown. Her offense, deciding when to take shots and things like that, her decision-making overall – she's really turned into a good player."
Pompey said each year he tells his seniors that the team is theirs. How they lead, carry themselves and communicate with the younger players dictates the level of success they will achieve, and he said Holston has brought maturity to the table and has helped build the chemistry to complement the team's talent.
Additionally, he said her dedication to hard work and attention to detail are qualities that will serve her well moving forward. If something's not clear, he said, she'll ask the right questions to make sure she knows exactly what she's supposed to do.
Those are all big reasons why the Hornets are in second place in Region 5-AAAA after enduring some difficult seasons in recent years.
"It has been fun and hard," Holston said, "because there's some days you don't want to come to practice but we still come to practice and give 110 percent.
"I learned to work with a diverse group of individuals. We all have different strengths and weaknesses. We learned how to pull it together to make a winning team."