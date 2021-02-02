Hornets bounce back, close out T-Breds

No. 2 AIKEN 59, No. 8 SOUTH AIKEN 42
Aiken High's boys' basketball team needed to bounce back in a big way Tuesday night.
The Hornets couldn't get the job done last week against North Augusta, splitting two games to jeopardize the Hornets' hopes of a Region 5-AAAA championship.
Add in that the bounce-back was going to have to happen against rival South Aiken, which came into the week with a chance to clinch the region title, and the challenge became even greater.
Aiken gave head coach Darris Jackson the performance he wanted to see, as the Hornets handed the T-Breds their first region loss with a 59-42 win on Aiken's home floor.
RJ Felton led the charge for No. 2 Aiken (7-7, 2-1 Region 5-AAAA), scoring 22 of his 33 points in the second half.
"You know, RJ's a heck of a player. As he goes we go, man," Jackson said. "He had a huge game. I was just telling him that 33 points is great – we know he can give us 33 whenever he wants to. But he had 15 boards – 15 boards and four or five assists.
"That was the thing. He rebounded the ball, got the ball where it was supposed to go in transition, finished around the rim. He made some big shots in the third. That's the type of stuff that he's going to give us night in and night out."
Kameron Williamson added 13 points, and Demarcus Mazone added 11 key rebounds on a night when Aiken got the contributions it needed from the top of the roster to the bottom.
The Hornets clamped down defensively in the second half and started turning rebounds and turnovers into transition buckets at the other end. They outscored South Aiken by 12 over the final two quarters to stretch a five-point halftime lead into an emphatic win.
"I'm so proud of my guys on the defensive end," Jackson said. "That's something that we identified that we had to get better at from last week, and I think our guys answered the call on that. They were really able to play well in transition. South Aiken's a team that's as tough as anybody in the state, probably, in transition. For us to come out here and be able to kind of slow them down some, that was a key to us getting the win."
Donavan Hodge scored 18 points on six 3-pointers to lead eighth-ranked South Aiken (8-3, 6-1), which was without Jonathan Burns on Tuesday.
Hodge hit five of his six 3s in the first half, and Jackson needed somebody to step up on the defensive end to try to keep him contained – he got his answer from Nate Holland, who filled that role and played selfless defense down the stretch.
South Aiken will have to try again Friday to lock up the region crown – the T-Breds host Aiken to close out their region schedule.
Aiken, on the other hand, still has plenty of work left to do. The Hornets will need to win that game and then will still have four more region games left due to previous postponements.
Girls
AIKEN 45, SOUTH AIKEN 34
Aiken's girls turned their strong defense into plenty of transition baskets late in Tuesday's 45-34 win over South Aiken.
The Hornets (5-2, 3-2) were up by a point headed into the fourth quarter, then ran away from the T-Breds (4-4, 1-2).
Quantashia Davis scored 12 points, Norriyah Bradley had 10, Te'Asia Hair had nine and Jazmin McCollough added eight for Aiken.
Hair's basket midway through the fourth quarter put Aiken ahead 33-31, and the Hornets never relinquished the lead – they only increased it.
Steals and layups by Davis, Bradley and McCollough made it a 39-32 game with 2:01 remaining and were a key part of the Hornets' 14-3 run to finish the game.
South Aiken, which was limited to just six available players, finally got its offense going after being held scoreless for the first 8:52 of the game.
Deovion Thomas scored 11 points, Allison Carter had seven, and Ja'Kiah McDuffie and Serenity Hamic added six apiece as the T-Breds came back from a 9-0 deficit after the first quarter to tie the game at the half and eventually take the lead.
Hamic's layup to start the fourth quarter put the T-Breds ahead 26-25, and the game was tied at 31 before the Hornets' late flurry.
Tuesday's result creates a logjam at second place in the region behind 5-0 North Augusta. Aiken (3-2), South Aiken (1-2) and Airport (2-2) are all tied in the loss column with several postponed games remaining.