Hoops all-star game returns, delivers in 2nd edition

RJ Felton whipped an underhanded pass to the corner of the court for Donavan Hodge, who then found Colin Rodrigues cutting to the basket for a slam dunk attempt.
Yes, that's an Aiken High to South Aiken to North Augusta connection on the basketball court, which is exactly the kind of thing Friday night's Aiken County All-Star Basketball Classic is all about.
That's three Region 5-AAAA rivals, each one an All-State selection, sharing the basketball as teammates.
What's not to love?
Same goes for the All-State connection between Silver Bluff's Kalyn Glover and Barnwell's Maleah Williams, rivals wearing the same jersey.
And the one-on-one battles between North Augusta's Kiana Lee and Saluda's Kalisha Hill, the state Players of the Year in Class AAAA and AA, respectively.
And Avery Spurlock, the Wardlaw Academy senior who was the CSRA's only McDonald's All-American Game nominee, taking his best shots against the area's top public school talent.
That was all on display Friday night for the second edition of the All-Star game – the inaugural game was in 2019 and it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Game organizer Michael Hall was pleased with the proceedings, held before an appreciative and entertained crowd at Aiken High's James A. Taylor Activities Center.
"Man, there's no words for it. I'm excited. We started out in 2019, which was an overwhelming success," he said. "We looked forward to doing it in 2020, and then COVID hit us. That shut down everything. I contemplated doing it, but then when everything went on lockdown we decided the kids' health and safety, the staff, the spectators was far too important to put on a game. But this year, once everything kind of started lifting up ... I said 'We can go.' We just decided to be here, man.
"We've got a plethora of players from all over the place. All of them have accolades – All-Region, North-South, Carolinas Classic. But we're talking about the Aiken County Basketball Classic today, and we're excited."
This year's games featured participants from far beyond Aiken County's seven high schools. The decision to expand was reached by the committee after evaluating the inaugural game, and Hall thinks adding players from schools like Allendale-Fairfax, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Saluda and Wade Hampton will only help the game grow.
The boys' game was a display of deep 3-pointers, dunks and alley-oops – the final basket was a between-the-legs lob from Rodrigues to Felton, who went through the legs to finish the dunk. Rodrigues was named game MVP after scoring 14 points to lead the West team to a 76-66 victory. Felton added 13, McCormick's Dennis Jackson Jr. had nine, and Hodge and North Augusta's Naijah Buchanan had eight apiece.
For the East, Allendale-Fairfax's Shawn Jones scored a game-high 21 points, and Bamberg-Ehrhardt's Justin Baxter had 15.
The girls' game was highlighted by the matchup of the two state Players of the Year, with Hill's East team coming away with a 63-43 victory. She was named MVP with 22 points, Williams had 18 and Saluda's Tiara Daniels scored 10.
Lee was as relentless as ever, pouring in 34 points to lead everyone.
South Aiken's Deovion Thomas led off the night by winning the 3-point contest, and she later was named the recipient of the Isaiah Arthur Scholarship Award.
Felton won the dunk contest, wowing the crowd by leaping over teammate Demarcus Mazone for his first slam.
Glover was named the recipient of the Kaylin Foreman Scholarship Award.