'His memory will carry on forever': Gregg Park baseball field dedicated to Tommy Dunbar

GRANITEVILLE — Field 2 at Gregg Park's Dixie Youth Baseball complex was in need of renovation and expansion about a year ago.
That process brought forth some obstacles, like cutting and removing trees and buying and expanding fencing for the park.
Now, the field known as the "little field" was no longer just the tee-ball field – kids aged 3 through 8 would be playing there, with the older ones in coach pitch.
So Field 2 also needed a new name.
Something generic wasn't going to cut it. No, it needed to be named after someone whose name carries a lot of weight and significance in Graniteville.
There was only one choice.
Thursday was the grand unveiling and dedication ceremony for Tommy Dunbar Memorial Field, named for the late Graniteville native who made it from Gregg Park all the way to Major League Baseball.
"Tommy Dunbar, as far as we know, is the only guy from Graniteville who made it to the MLB, so we thought that was fitting," said Tim Crane, vice president of Gregg Park Dixie Youth Baseball. "Beyond that, he was a great guy on and off the field. He played ball here. He worked his way up, had a great work ethic and made it all the way to the big time but never forgot where he came from. ... It was only fitting that we named this field after him and dedicated it to him."
The ceremony was attended by family, including Dunbar's parents George and Rosa, and friends who came out to honor Dunbar and share memories from the baseball diamond and beyond.
That diamond where Dunbar once played and coached now bears his name, and kids who play there will always have the reminder that someone who stepped on that same field made it all the way to the majors.
"I think it's amazing," said Rob Wilhite, a board member and longtime friend of Dunbar's son Tyson. "A lot of the smaller kids don't know Tommy Dunbar, but to be able to say now that, 'Hey, you're playing on a field that a major leaguer played on the same field, it just gives extra motivation and makes them realize that their dreams can come true one day, too, because someone came through this little kind of Podunk park, you know, and made it to the big stage. It gives hope."
Dunbar died in March 2011 at the age of 51 not long after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer. His death came as a shock to a community he impacted so greatly through so much more than baseball.
Many remember him as the local kid who made it to the bigs – others, he coached. There are some who spent a year with him as a surprise substitute P.E. teacher, others who remember his voice booming from the study hall stage to put on their ID badges or tease them about how much they played spades instead of doing their schoolwork.
Lifelong friend Bobby Wilhite shared his own study hall story from when he and Dunbar were in school. They were locked in an intense game of paper football when Dunbar set up for a field goal. He blasted the paper triangle over Bobby's head and all the way to the teacher's desk.
Bobby got called up to the front to pick it up, throw it away and face the music. As he made his way back to his desk, he saw that Dunbar had pulled a book up to cover his face, preserving his innocence.
Bobby sat back down, and Dunbar pulled the book down just enough to give the official referee's verdict on the field goal: "It was good."
After leaving the majors, Dunbar got into coaching, and that included kids' camps at Gregg Park. One year there was a decent-sized crowd of kids signed up, but bad weather forced the camp to be postponed. The new date didn't suit most of the parents, who asked for their refunds.
Dunbar came out for the camp, anyway, just to see who might show up. What he found was that this particular kids' camp was now a kid's camp – only one showed.
He was told that they could go ahead and call off the camp and try it again some other time instead of showing up each day for just one kid.
"Tommy said, 'No. If there's one kid who wants to learn the game of baseball, I'm going to be there to teach him,'" Bobby recalled. "He showed up every day that week for that one kid for baseball camp. He could've very easily got out, but he did not. That was the type of person he was. He would love this name (on the field), but he would want the kids here to follow in his footsteps to be as good off the field as on the field."
Dunbar played Dixie Youth Baseball at Gregg Park from 1965-72 and was a six-time all-star. There are no official records, but it's widely believed that he holds the all-time home run record there.
He played baseball, basketball and football at Graniteville High and was the most outstanding player on the Rocks' baseball team in 1978.
He attended Middle Georgia College, now known as Middle Georgia State, and helped win back-to-back National Junior College Athletic Association national champions. He was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 11th round after that first title but came back for his second year, after which the Texas Rangers took him with the 25th pick in the first round.
He tied Pete Rose's record for most doubles in a season at the Double-A level, and the following season in Triple-A he won a batting title and was picked for the all-star team.
Then came his call-up to the majors, and he spent three seasons with the Rangers. He retired from playing in 1991 and began coaching, as an assistant at USC Aiken and within the Cincinnati Reds' organization as the rookie team's manager and as an assistant for the Chattanooga Lookouts.
He impacted countless lives locally, especially in Graniteville and at Gregg Park. His friends said he loved his hometown and never turned down an opportunity to give back and help.
"That was Tommy. Just a good-hearted, low-key guy," Bobby said. "I couldn't have asked for a better friend. I enjoyed my time growing up with him and playing sports with him. He was just a super guy."
"They've heard the stories from that age. I know I've told the stories, and my son has told the stories," he added. "So I think the kids from (ages) 3 to 8 now will hear those stories and say, 'There's the guy's name on this field that they're talking about. Yeah, he did make it to the big leagues. Wow.' He told the kids he wanted them to dream big but work hard at making their dreams come true."
His name will be displayed on two signs – one above the backstop identifying the field as Tommy Dunbar Memorial Field, the other a larger sign listing his accomplishments and accolades. Crane said that's because they want everyone who plays on that field to know Dunbar's story and strive to do what he did.
"He had an untimely passing about 10 years ago. I hate that he wasn't alive to see this, but his memory will carry on forever."