Hankinson wins national title, will fight for USA Boxing

Jabreiona Hankinson has routinely fought her way through state, regional and national competitions, racking up trophies and title belts along the way.
It's only right that her next step will be to compete at the international level. She'll represent Hankinson Boxing Gym as a member of the national team following her recent victory at the USA Boxing National Championships in Louisiana.
"It was a good feeling," she said of her Junior Female championship in the 165-pound weight class. "I got help from my teammates and my coaches to make it to this point, to get the belt. It was a lot of hard work coming from the gym."
A multi-time champion at the USA Boxing National Junior Olympics, this latest triumph makes her a member of Team USA Boxing.
It also meant the 15-year-old had to go and get a passport ahead of September's Youth Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia.
"To me, it's a blessing. It's a blessing to be able to go international and even be able to compete on that level," said James Hankinson, her father and coach. "It's definitely different when you're used to just being around here, so I'm scared but I'm excited at the same time."
USA Boxing announced last month that it wouldn't be sending a team to the Youth World Championships, scheduled for this month in Poland. So instead it's now on to South America, with a stop in Colorado along the way to train with U.S. Olympic coaches.
James will be there with her and, while he'll strictly be a spectator, the two of them will soak in all of that training so they can bring it back to Aiken to impart that new wisdom to the Hankinson Boxing Gym fighters.
"It lets me know that God's got His hands all in it, because without God we couldn't do any of it," he said, adding that her latest accolades have made him proud to have someone he coaches make the national team.
"I set the record, so somebody will have to come behind me and have two or three kids to break the record," he said with a laugh. "I just set the standards high for the state of South Carolina."
Jabreiona said she also feels that type of pride from her classmates at South Aiken High School.
"They give me lots of recognition," she said. "They tell me 'Good job,' and they tell me to go down there and do good."
This honor was delayed a few months by the coronavirus pandemic – the national championships were originally scheduled for last December but were moved to late March and early April, still carrying the name 2020 USA Boxing National Championships.
The victory was well worth the wait for a fighter who first made her appearance on the national stage at the 2016 Junior Olympic and Prep National Championships in Dallas – a long way from where she got her start in a backyard boxing complex on Shiloh Heights Road.
She and her teammates have continued piling up the championship belts since then, and that experience is something that can make her more comfortable competing internationally – and make an even bigger name for herself and the gym.
"It plays a very important part, because when you do the local shows to the regions to the nationals, you're fighting all the best kids around here. It's a lot of stiff competition out here," James said. "There's a lot of these kids that, man, they can box. They can really box. So when I have a team or have kids go compete against them, and we actually win, it lets me know that we can box in Aiken. Right here in Aiken, we can box."