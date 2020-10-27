USC Aiken golf team wins another fall tournament

The USC Aiken golf team wrapped up a perfect fall season Tuesday by winning the UNG Invitational by seven shots.
The Pacers, who three weeks ago won the Camden Collegiate, trailed by four strokes heading into the final round before posting a tournament-record score of 15-under 273 to take over the top spot.
USCA's 54-hole score of 27-under 837 was seven clear of runners-up Piedmont College and Lincoln Memorial. Lee University and host North Georgia tied for fourth at 5-under 859.
The Pacers counted four under-par scores in the final round – Leo Johansson and Gage Weeks each shot 67, Nic Poole shot 68 and George Eubank shot 71.
Johansson was the team's top finisher in the tournament, tying for eighth at 7-under 209. Björn Rosengren, the medalist at the Camden Collegiate, was a shot behind him in 11th place. Weeks, in his first college tournament, tied for 15th at 212. Poole tied for 17th at 213. Eubank tied for 50th at 221.
Piedmont College's Matthew Leemann won the individual title at 12-under 204, one shot ahead of Lincoln Memorial's Dan Bradbury. Five players tied for third at 208, followed by Johansson and and two others at 209.
This is now the 20th time, dating back to 1992-93, that the Pacers have won multiple tournaments in the same season.