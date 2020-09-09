USC Aiken golf adds 2 fall tournaments

The USC Aiken golf team has announced two additions to its fall schedule.
The Pacers will begin the season Oct. 5-6 at the Camden Invitational, which is hosted by Limestone. After that, the Pacers will compete Oct. 26-27 in the 7th Annual UNG Fall Invitational, hosted by North Georgia, at the Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia.
USCA's golf schedule has consistently featured four or five fall tournaments in recent years, but reshuffling was necessary as athletic departments continue to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic.
"During this time when so many teams are unable to compete, we are extremely excited to participate in two tournaments this fall," head coach Michael Carlisle said in a release. "We have had to alter our original schedule and are grateful to be playing in each of these tournaments."
The Pacers finished the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season ranked fifth in the Bushnell Golfweek Division II Poll. Leo Johansson was named Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and first-team all-conference, and fellow freshman Leonardo Bono was named second-team All-PBC.
Johansson, who also received all-region and All-America recognition, is the sixth Pacer to earn at least a share of PBC Freshman of the Year honors, joining Dane Burkhart (2003), Clint Smith (2004), Roberto Diaz (2006), Axel Östensson (2015) and August Lindvall (2016). He and Bono give Carlisle and the Pacers 60 all-conference selections.
USCA had three top-three finishes last fall, highlighted by a victory at the Firestone Invitational. The Pacers were second at the season-opening Kiawah Island Invitational, and they placed third at the Queens Invitational.