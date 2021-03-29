Three qualify for Masters through Official World Golf Ranking

Three more players have qualified for the 2021 Masters Tournament thanks to the Official World Golf Ranking.
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre (44) and Americans Will Zalatoris (45) and Brian Harman (49) have all moved into the top 50 in the world thanks to recent strong play.
The Masters field includes the top 50 in the world rankings published the week before the tournament. The only way a player can get into the Masters now is to win this week’s Texas Open or receive a special invitation.
MacIntyre reached the round of 16 at the WGC-Match Play to maintain his spot inside the top 50. This will be his first appearance at Augusta National Golf Club.
Zalatoris also will be making his Masters debut. He’s had a string of successes in the 2020-21 season, with five top-10 finishes.
Harman has been in the Masters twice but hasn’t played in the event since 2018. A tie for third at The Players Championship and reaching the quarterfinals of the WGC-Match Play helped him move into the top 50 this year after starting 2021 at No. 91.
With the three additions, the Masters field is currently at 90 players. Five-time champion Tiger Woods, who was seriously injured in a car accident in February, is not expected to play. Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka has not played since undergoing surgery on his right knee earlier this month. He has not announced if he will play at Augusta National.