T-Breds' Greene makes All-State golf team

South Aiken's Lindsey Greene earned a spot on the Class AAAA All-State golf team with her performance Monday and Tuesday at the state championship tournament.
Greene, one of four local golfers competing individually in a state championship, finished seventh in Class AAAA with a two-round total of 159. Greene posted rounds of 79 and 80 and finished 13 shots behind medalist Gracie McCoy of A.C. Flora.
Greene won the Region 5-AAAA championship two weeks ago at Midland Valley Country Club, and she was the low local in last week's state qualifiers.
Aiken High's Kaylee McElwain, the region runner-up, also competed as an individual in the Class AAAA tournament. She finished tied for 19th after rounds of 85 and 88 for a 173 total.
May River won the team title with an overall score of 638, 36 shots clear of A.C. Flora. Hilton Head Island (682), Catawba Ridge (705) and Pickens (722) rounded out the top five.
Fox Creek's Maycie Rice and Caroline Heath each qualified for the Class A-AAA tournament, also held Monday and Tuesday.
Heath had a big turnaround following a first-round 96, shooting an 82 in the second round for a 178 total and a 43rd-place finish. Rice capped off her high school career with rounds of 98 and 89 for a 187 total and a tie for 53rd.
Gilbert won the team championship with a total score of 626. Chesnee (634) finished second, followed by Bishop England (682), Legion Collegiate (683) and Belton-Honea Path (684).
Oceanside Collegiate's Emma Schimpf was medalist by five shots after rounds of 67 and 66.