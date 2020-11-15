Runner-up Smith makes Masters history

AUGUSTA — Cameron Smith had no idea he was on the verge of Masters history.
He was too busy undertaking the impossible task of tracking down Dustin Johnson at Augusta National Golf Club, so he wasn't thinking much about his score as he saved pars on the 17th and 18th holes.
But with that tap-in on 18, Smith accomplished something no one had ever done at a Masters Tournament – post four rounds in the 60s.
"That's really cool. I had no idea starting today that I needed to do that. Yeah, that's really cool," said Smith after his fourth career Masters appearance. "I mean, I honestly can't believe it, but just got to put it down – myself, just got to put it down to just scrambling and digging deep. There was a few times throughout the week where I could have let it slip away, and it didn't."
Smith finished the week 67-68-69-69 for a 15-under total, sharing second place with Sungjae Im. That score, a new low for a runner-up at Augusta National, would've been good enough for an outright win at 76 of the 84 editions of the Masters, and it would have tied Patrick Reed in 2018.
Smith was within two of Johnson as he made the turn Sunday, but Johnson's three consecutive birdies late meant Smith just couldn't catch him.
"I felt as though I needed to shoot 3 or 4 under on that back nine with the wind the way it was. It got pretty tricky out there," he said. "I would say after 16, after not birdieing 16, I thought if I birdied the last four I thought I would still have a chance. At least make him think about it. And it wasn't meant to be."
The 27-year-old from Australia, the 45th-ranked player in the world coming into the week, won the Sony Open in January and is a two-time winner of the Australian PGA Championship. He went 1-1-1 for the International Team during the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, winning his singles match against Justin Thomas.
He tried to play his way into the Masters at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, playing in the final group in 2011 as Hideki Matsuyama won it for a second time to earn an invitation to Augusta. He remembers watching from the gym at the Queensland Academy of Sports in 2013 for countryman Adam Scott's Masters victory.
He said this week's finish is a massive confidence booster that he'll carry back to Hawai'i as he tries to defend his Sony Open title. He felt that he struggled with the driver at times this week but said his scrambling was the best it's ever been.
He set up birdies on 7 and 9 with shots hit through tight windows after finding trouble off the tee, and he got up and down for birdie on 15 from left of the Sarazen Bridge.
"Yeah, obviously had an option of chipping out," he said of his save on 7. "Knew I had to keep the pressure on Dustin, and wasn't here to finish second, basically. There was a small gap up there. Just had to hit it really hard and good, and it turned out well."
This is the best finish at the Masters for Smith, who surged into a tie for fifth in 2018 with a final-round 66.