Rosengren, Pacers win season opener

CAMDEN — The USC Aiken golf team opened the season with an eight-stroke victory at the Camden Collegiate, which wrapped up play Tuesday afternoon.
Björn Rosengren won the individual title by two strokes over teammate Leo Johansson. Rosengren and Johansson each shot final-round scores of 72.
Rosengren won the event with a total of 3-under 207 for his first collegiate victory. He set a new school record and tied the Peach Belt Conference all-time record for lowest round with his second-round 63.
"It was nice. I like the course, and it's especially fun to shoot 63 and win in front of Leo," he said in a post-tournament interview with his teammates. "I putted well, and I also hit the driver good, so that was nice."
Johansson shot 1 under to take second place. He and Rosengren were the only players in the field to finish under par for the tournament.
"I feel awful," Johansson said, as his teammates laughed, when asked about finishing behind Rosengren. "I so tried to beat him, but I was not good enough."
Nic Poole tied for 27th at 12 over and George Eubank tied for 29th at 13 over. Tom Trowbridge tied for 36th at 15 over.
Lee University's Beck Burnette and Flagler's Nic Whittaker tied for fourth at 1 over, and Georgia Southwestern's Saksit Jairak and Montevallo's Paul Murphy tied for fifth at 3 over.
Lee took second in the team tournament, eight shots behind USCA's winning total of 16-over 856. Young Harris was third at 872, and Flagler and Valdosta State tied for fourth at 878.
Under the guidance of head coach Michael Carlisle, USCA has now won at least one tournament in all but one season since the 1992-93 campaign.
The Pacers return to action Oct. 26-27 at the 7th Annual UNG Fall Invitational at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia.