Record field tightly bunched at 11th annual City Amateur

A record number of the golfers at the 11th annual City of Aiken Amateur Championship means a few things this weekend at The Aiken Golf Club.
Primarily, it means even more players have a chance at a title after yet another tightly-bunched first round Saturday.
The lead in four of the five divisions is three shots or less, meaning Sunday's finale will be another sprint to the finish.
Two-time defending Ladies division champion Brooke Hutto is the big leader, 13 shots clear of her competitors after an opening-round 69. Hutto, who tied and then broke World Golf Hall of Famer Patty Berg's 71-year-old women's course record last year with rounds of 69 and 67, has another sub-70 score and another big lead to add to her tally. Mary Shultz is in second after an 82.
David Lott leads the Regular division with a 68, the low round of the day for the entire field. USC Aiken golfer Bjorn Rosengren is a shot behind, and defending champion Tom Kennaday and Garreth Carpenter are another shot back at 70.
Behind them are five golfers at 71, including 2012 champion Brian Quackenbush. Perennial contender Bo McCullough and USCA's George Eubank shot 72, and five-time champion Patrick Cunning and Russell Kanagy are at 73.
James Boughner, Jeff Pope and Perry Stanley share the Senior division lead at 75, followed by Mike Wiland and Dan Skiff a shot behind. Alan Ryder shot 77, Dave Postma and Steve Tinney shot 78, and Kenny Larry shot 79. Defending champion Glen Hurt, who also won in 2013, shot 81.
J. Scott Petit holds a one-shot lead in the Super Senior division after a 74. Skip Eynon (75), Darrell Thompson (76), Bill Dallis (78), Jim Keighley (78), and Mike Jackson (79) are all within striking distance with 18 holes to play.
Ron Intermill (80) leads the Legends division by three over Jeff Stack.
This year's field has 115 players after registration was opened to the rest of the CSRA and the entire state of South Carolina, and those players were greeted with some tricky pin positions that had several players remarking after the round that a lower score had to be out there – but no one found one Saturday.
That could lead to a frantic finish like last year, when Kennaday beat Cunning in a playoff after the Senior and Super Senior divisions went down to the wire earlier in the day.