Par 3 Contest nixed for 2021 Masters due to COVID-19; online shopping will return

This year’s Masters Tournament will look a lot like the one held in November.

There will be no Par 3 Contest. There will be a limited number of patrons allowed to attend. And strict COVID-19 guidelines will be in place for all who enter the grounds.

The main difference will be the springtime scenery; with the recent warm weather, azaleas, dogwoods and many plants are already in bloom.

In a memo sent to media Monday, Augusta National Golf Club confirmed that the Par 3 Contest would not be held this year because of social distancing protocols. The popular event, held on the eve of the tournament, has morphed into a kid-friendly event. Many players used their children or significant others as caddies, and thousands would gather on the Par 3 Course to see the players attack the short layout.

Aiken’s Kevin Kisner, who will be playing in his sixth Masters, said last month that he wished the Par 3 would be played so his kids could enjoy the experience.

“That would be a huge thrill for my kids,” Kisner said. “I understand they probably don’t want a bunch of kids running around close to each other.”

The tournament hopes to resume the Par 3 in 2022.

In 2020, the Masters was postponed from April to November because of the coronavirus pandemic. No patrons were allowed to attend, and club members were limited to one guest. South Carolina native Dustin Johnson won by five shots as he set the tournament’s 72-hole record with a score of 20-under-par 268.

Patrons were notified late last year that attendance would be limited, and many got a follow-up notification that they were not selected and would receive a refund.

One holdover from last year also remains: online shopping. For approved individuals, Augusta National is offering merchandise through its online Patron Shop. It will open for three weeks beginning March 29. Those who are eligible will be notified this month and provided details.

For those allowed on site, the Main Golf Shop will open Saturday, April 3.

The Masters will be played April 8-11. Two events that were canceled last year – the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals – will be held the week before this year’s Masters.